Lautaro Martinez It is called to be one of the most popular names in the next summer market. A transfer window, however, that is expected differently due to the current situation generated by the coronavirus crisis. The striker of the Inter de Milan is one of the main objectives of the Barcelona and, according to the Catalan press, they would have made him opt for the Catalans by having guaranteed ownership.

Barcelona is preparing for an atypical summer as far as the transfer market is concerned. The azulgrana set needs reinforcements in its template and one of the main focus of attention is in the front. Barcelona has set itself the goal of Lautaro Martinez, Argentine striker for Inter Milan, but knows that it will not be easy to get hold of him. On the one hand the neroazzurro team does not want to part with one of its best pieces and on the other there is serious competition, with Real Madrid also interested in the young Argentine.

However, according to the Catalan press, the Catalan team would have made contacts with Lautaro and would have convinced him to join the culé project. How? Assuring you that if you land at the Camp Nou you would be guaranteed ownership, which would allow him to share the attack with Leo Messi, which would mean the departure of either Antoine Griezmann or Luis Suárez.

At Barcelona, ​​they consider Lautaro to be the forward player of the future and that everything possible must be done to bring him to the Camp Nou. At this time, the operation is encrypted in 111 million euros during the first week of July through its termination clause, however, in the current situation it seems impossible. The Catalan team relies on being able to carry out the movement through the barter of players and for this it is willing to put on the table player names such as Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembélé or Coutinho.