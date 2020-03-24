Barcelona activates the ‘central operation’

Barcelona is already working on planning for the next season and one of the positions they want reinforcing is the center of defense. There are several names that are considered in the sports direction culé, who think of the serious possibility of selling Samuel Umtiti in the next transfer market.

Samuel Umtiti’s continuing physical problems They could condemn him to leave Barcelona in the coming months. In addition, the culé club it would save the high card of the French central, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France. The Frenchman continues to have a great lineup in European football and they want to take advantage of this from the Camp Nou.

Before that possible march, The Catalan sports management has already activated the central operation. Among the candidates there are names like Pau Torres, who is one of the revelation footballers of this season. The big drawback for Barcelona are the 50 million termination clause that the Villarreal central has, who has already been international with the Selection.

Another of the big names that are linked to Barcelona is Aymeric Laporte. Manchester City will not be able to play the next two editions of the Champions League, so the team that Pep Guardiola coaches is a good club to go to sign. The English paid 65 kilos for the French so the starting price would be much higher.

Luiz Felipe, center-back of Lazio, it is also heard strongly in the Camp Nou offices. Possibly the Brazilian defender it would be a cheaper operation that the previous ones and at Barça will closely follow the end of the Rio de Janeiro season, which has big ballots for leaving the Roman club next summer.

Other options that Barcelona could resort to is to look for a veteran central with whom to spend less money to continue in his efforts to sign Neymar. Even so, it is not ruled out asking for Matthijs de Ligt, who has not had a great year at Juventus and could use the trick of Frenkie de Jong to convince him to change Turin for Barcelona.