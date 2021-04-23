Barcelona, ​​pre-Olympic venue for artistic swimming for Tokyo 2020

04/23/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

EFE

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) informed today of the new location of the event, in which three teams and seven duos will obtain an Olympic place.

At the same time, Barcelona will host the Superfinal of the World Series of Artistic Swimming, the annual circuit that brings together the best athletes in this discipline.

“I sincerely thank and acknowledge the immense support and enthusiasm of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) to celebrate this competition in such a challenging and difficult context. In a very short time, our Spanish friends have once again demonstrated their commitment to the FINA and swimming. Together, we will work tirelessly for the achievement of this competition, but also for the best possible result of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the sporting milestone of the year “, said the president of FINA, the Uruguayan Julius Caesar Maglione.

Fernando Carpena, President of the RFEN, has indicated that it is “a pride to be able to host once again a FINA event that, in this case, becomes more relevant as a qualifier for Tokyo” and has thanked the collaboration of the Barcelona City Council and the Catalan Federation.

After this change of venue, the FINA Olympic qualification events calendar is as follows:

– Jumping World Cup, from May 1 to 6 in Tokyo.

– FINA Artistic Swimming Olympic Classification Tournament, from June 10 to 13 in Barcelona (Spain).

– Open water swimming qualifier, from June 19 to 20 in Setúbal (Portugal).