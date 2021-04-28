Barcelona, ​​one match from the Final Four thanks to Brandon Davies’ display against Zenit

There is no victory without suffering before him Zenith from Xavi Pascual. Barça suffered like never before, but achieved a crucial victory on the Russians’ court (70-78) in the third game of the quarterfinal series of the Euroleague.

A huge Davies, who scored 22 points, kept the Blaugrana team alive in a gray first half and gave victory to theirs in the second. The more than five thousand fans who came to the pavilion in Saint Petersburg did not get to make the Catalans nervous, who can get into the Final four if they win on Friday on the same stage.

But the key was not in the attack, but in the defense on the basis of Zenit, Kevin Pangos, undetectable in the Palau, but that today he could not lead the Russians against the sticky Blaugrana marking.

The game was presented as a duel between the two technicians. Pascual had so far won the game over his pupil, Sarunas Jasikevicius, when setting the rhythm of the series.

Jasikevicius changed the starting five again. Davies replaced Oriola after his great game at the Palau. He was completely right. Meanwhile, the Catalan coach shot with what he could, in view of the absences of two starting theorists Ponitka and Gudaitis.

Barça came out plugged in, especially in defense. 6-0 after three minutes. Only Rivers broke the drought with a triple.

From the beginning it was clear that Pangos was the target of all Catalan eyes. Abrines did a great job and the Canadian point guard never felt comfortable.

The problem was in the attack. Mirotic He still couldn’t find his place. Meanwhile, Poythress energized the Russians, both in defense and attack, with six points off the bench.

Zenit did not flinch. The only good news in attack were Kuric’s two triples without failure. The first quarter ended with a tie (16-16).

The opportunity came to Pau Gasol. His blocking was used by Kuric for a new three-point basket.

But Pascual also has a gunman in his ranks, Billy Baron. A triple from him and a dunk from Poythress forced Jasikevicius to call a time out. (23-19)

Kalathes searched insistently for Gasoline, but no luck. With Pau on the court, Zenit took off on the scoreboard (28-21).

The Lithuanian coach reacted on time. Davies came out and Barcelona recovered their tone in attack. Three baskets, including a triple and a mate that lifted his teammates from their seats.

Calathes put Barça ahead with a crucial triple. The blaugrana team controlled Pangos, but the swords in all the high at the end of the second quarter. (33-34)

After the break, Davies followed his. An offensive rebound, a dunk and another triple. Zenit could not stop it. Jasikevicus he also kept Kuric on the field. He replied.

Pangos woke up from his slumber with a triple, but on the next play Higgins responded from the same distance.

Barça pressed the accelerator. The Catalans did not want a tight end. Mirotic was also beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The regular league leader took control (42-50).

The visitors had doubts and Billy baron decided to try his luck. A stratospheric triple closed the third quarter. (51-55)

Zenit lost to Pangos, who received an elbow from Davies. But Baron didn’t go anywhere. A triple brought his own on the scoreboard.

Gasol got a second chance. It did not disappoint. He scored from the free throw and assisted Mirotic. The visitors again took an 8-point lead just as Pangos returned to court.

Pascual was scolding in the band before the lack of spark of his team in attack. Pangos got the message. Two consecutive baskets with two minutes to go. (66-70)

Barça is ready to suffer in this series, but the victory could not escape this time. Davies and Higgins they certified the triumph. Barça and Zenit will meet again on Friday in the fourth game of the series.