Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia ask the DGT to end tax havens for cars

Updated on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – 07:35

The three cities propose in the FEMP the modification of the instructions of the DGT to be able to make controls and uncover the “simulated addresses” of renting companies

Vehicles on a street in Madrid.SERGIO ENRQUEZ-NISTALFEMP Valencia and Barcelona rebel against the ‘tax exile’ of vehicle rental companies

Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia have grown tired of ‘tax havens‘for the registration of vehicles that some small Spanish municipalities have become for years. The three largest cities in Spain have finally joined forces within the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) to put an end to a practice that causes them a considerable hole in tax collection. road tax every year as a result of the ‘flight’ of cars to other localities where they pay lower taxes despite the fact that, in practice, they continue to circulate on their streets.

The search by vehicle owners of this type of tax havens to pay less taxes is not new, but the proliferation of ‘renting’ and ‘leasing’ in Spain, mainly associated with large cities, has exacerbated the problem and caused the immediate reaction of the three large Spanish cities.

Barcelona, ​​in fact, has already roughly quantified the economic damage suffered by the “fictitious” registration in other municipalities of 15,592 vehicles that pass through its streets. A situation that translates into “a covert tax fraud“of 2.7 million euros, as stated by the councilor for the Treasury of the city of Barcelona, Montserrat Ballarn, in the FEMP.

The three cities have presented a proposal that the FEMP now has to validate to modify the instruction of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) that allows companies or individuals to register vehicles at any of their headquarters or domiciles.

What they ask for Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia is that the town councils or the councils can carry out inspections to determine if the headquarters where the vehicles are registered in search of lower taxes are “fictitious” and, if so, modify the registered office in the DGT registry to that they pay in the municipality that corresponds to them.

With this small change, city councils understand that they will have the capacity to combat what they consider to be “fraudulent and illegal practices” carried out by companies with large fleets of vehicles and that cause very high losses. And it is that the DGT does not carry out control and inspection tasks but is limited to register vehicles at the headquarters indicated by the companies, “being sufficient the proof that said location is registered in the Tax on Economic Activities (IAE)”.

The proposed modification will allow the councils harmed by these tax havens to check the headquarters where the vehicles are registered to determine if it is a “simulated” address and enter the real one in the DGT database for the “correct taxation in the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles “.

The proposal was processed yesterday by the three councilors of the Treasury of Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia, Montserrat Ballarn, Engracia Hidalgo Y Borja Sanjun respectively, and I await the final draft of the legal services of the FEMP.

The designated ‘tax havens’

CT

The proposal presented by Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia in the Finance Commission of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) is not limited to a statement of facts by those who consider that they suffer unfair competition from small municipalities with regard to to vehicle registration.

In the document, they also add a list prepared by European Motorist Associates of small Spanish municipalities considered ‘tax havens’ with regard to vehicle registration. In the list, each municipality is associated with its real population and the number of vehicles registered in its term.

In the table, the three cities indicate, “it can be seen how very small municipalities in terms of population, have thousands of vehicles with domicile in said population, without a company with a large fleet of vehicles or a company located in said municipality. premises of said company in which a large number of vehicles are actually registered “.

They appear, for example, Sarratella, in Castelln, with 101 inhabitants and 9,718 registered vehicles or Puebla de San Miguel in Valencia, a population of only 61 residents and that, however, has 5,525 registered cars. Although this kind of tax havens occur throughout the national territory as is the case of Retascn in Zaragoza (857 vehicles and 74 inhabitants), Tejeda in Las Palmas (8,850 vehicles and 1,921 inhabitants), Escorca in the Balearic Islands (5,366 vehicles and 211 inhabitants), Relleu in Alicante (31,424 vehicles and 1,147 inhabitants) or Macharaviaya in Malaga (2,024 vehicles and 442 inhabitants), some of the most numerous are in Madrid.

It is the case of Rozas de Puerto Real (26,297 vehicles and 527 inhabitants), Patones (11,725 ​​vehicles and 523 inhabitants), Colmenar del Arroyo (31,940 vehicles and 1,685 inhabitants) or Venturada (34,990 and 2,081 inhabitants). And the most exaggerated cases: those of Robledo de Chavela (54,647 vehicles and 4,150 inhabitants) and Moralzarzal (48,322 vehicles and 12,697 inhabitants).

