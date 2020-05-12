Lion.- Remembered for his claw and dedication, the former player of the Lion, Julio Ceja, Again demonstrated his passion for soccer even off the court.

‘Julitor’ Eyebrow who defended the Fierce Beyond 2008 to 2012, it was included in one of the postcards of the specialized portal for monitoring Leon ‘I am beast’, In which the fans were asked, which player deserved to have at least one chance in the first division.

Little by little the red bone greens gave their points of view until, within the comments issued in the profile of Facebook, the same Ceja appeared explaining why he did not have the opportunity to play on the maximum circuit.

Soy Fiera – Photo with Ceja, Nieves, Maz y Pacheco

Don’t mess with me! HAHA. I never had a chance, that’s the reality. The whys, I still don’t know, but I imagine them. I was happy with what was done in León. Greetings to all, and up with the beast. ”, He commented in the first instance.

Later one of the messages answered and took the opportunity to clarify once and for all what he gave for León: “I left Cruz Azul because after a very serious injury, I was given 3 years of sports life. I played a world sub 17. Where champion came out Spain with players like Cesc Fabregas, David Silva. In front of Argentina of Nery Cardozo, Biglia, Garay, etc. I was pretended by Barcelona, Juventus and Monaco. Leon accepted me at the risk of my knee. I played 8 more years, thanks to God. So I never stopped, I played until I thundered for love of the club that accepted me with the risk there was, “he confessed.

Against the ‘gossip’ being generated towards him, he commented: “It is true that I was never an example off the court. I always liked the drink. But I didn’t always drink, don’t talk nonsense (He tells the fan). If I had taken care of myself, surely it would have reached very high levels. In Lion they made me run, I was talented. I always had the humility to play where they put me. Players like Carmona, Chelito Delgado, Pony Ruíz, Denisse Canizaetc … they know what I was and what I achieved. Not only on the court. ”

And he remembered when in the Clásico del Bajío, the Freseros did not even see the shadow: “I was injured when I returned from my separation from the squad, and those 8 days I played, including the league, we tore up Irapuato in the first leg, and I was a figure. My legs were not shaking. I never lost a classic by the way. “

He opened up and remembered Matosas

Having the Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas As a strategist, this is how he revealed a talk he had with him: “One day Matosas He approached me, being in the first division. EVERYONE knew what he was doing in practice and in the locker room. His words were clear; you’re fine but I have to put Pacheco replacement. I will not use you. Maybe I did not want to put someone like me to compete, that many people loved me, I say this with great humility. Why? Because I would have to get Burba or Loboa, both players that he led. That a percentage of his transfer belonged to him. There are interests everywhere, Luis. Sportsfully both had arguments. Bad it would have been if some were not doing well, and kept putting them in, ”he said.

And finally he said that for León he left everything: “When he was required, despite having talent, he played with the knife in his teeth. He laid eggs, as they tell him. I remind you that we miss Irapuato With a squad that they said, he would beat us. I am injured with the tie already defined, and we lose with Piety which amounts to that tournament. A very limited team. The team came out with a blanket that said; Eyebrow, your magic is present. What happens is that we are left with the last thing we see … “.

IP

On this note:

.