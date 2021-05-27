Barcelona, ​​Boca, Olimpia and Inter pass the group stage

05/27/2021 at 05:48 CEST

EFE

A double by the naturalized Argentine Ecuadorian Damián Díaz contributed to the Barcelona of Ecuador closed in the first place of group C of the Copa Libertadores, after the triumph of this Wednesday by 3-1 over Santos from Brazil, who left him waiting to meet his rival in the round of 16 of the tournament. In addition to the two goals, in minutes 15 and 47, Díaz once again became the main figure of Barcelona, ​​who closed figures with the midfielder’s goal. Jeancarlos Montaño, at minute 77.

The soccer superiority of the Ecuadorian team once again manifested itself over Santos, whom they defeated in the first leg 0-2 in Brazil and, as a result of the completed campaign, they finished this Wednesday as first in Group C with 13 points. Barcelona went out to the match already classified for the round of 16, but the purpose of the team led by Argentine coach Fabián Bustos was to close in first place, so they presented all their figures.

The Ecuadorians waited until the 15th minute to take the lead. After a quick counterattack by left defender Leonel Quiñónez, he put in a lethal pass, uncontrollable for the defenders and the goalkeeper for the perfect closure by the other end of the midfielder Diaz, that with a precise and flush touch he scored.

After the goal, Barcelona began to control the actions, to work the game on the opposite area, drowning the rival in its intentions to go on the attack, with successive and precise touches of the ball commanded by Captain Díaz. Each Barcelona attack engendered danger on the Brazilian goal, due to the movements and synchronization of their forwards that ended up creating fissures in the Santista defensive system, but they lacked precision in the final shot.

Damián Díaz, without the need to make a forced rejection, ended up passing the ball to the opposite, to the attacker Lucas Braga, who took advantage of the defensive spaces, headed a violent shot and the rejection of goalkeeper Javier Burrai was in the power of the scorer Kaio Jorge, which at pleasure and from a short distance reached the tie. The goal motivated the Santos players who went into the second half with more determination to attack, creating difficulties for the local system.

However, Barcelona with three touches destroyed the visitor’s defensive intentions, they got together Diaz and the American-Argentine-Ecuadorian attacker Michael Hoyos, who ran down the right side and from the back of the court gave a delayed pass for the precise arrival and the categorical shot for the second goal from Díaz.

Boca beats The Strongest

Boca Juniors fulfilled the triumph he needed and thrashed this Wednesday for 3-0 at The Strongest Bolivian player to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as second in Group C. Agustín Almendra, Colombian Sebastián Villa and Juan Gabriel Valverde, in own goal, scored the goals of the Argentine team that sealed the classification of the sixth club of this country to the next instance. After this result, Boca Juniors totaled ten points and was behind the Ecuadorian Barcelona, ​​which accumulated thirteen. Santos was left with six like The Strongest, but the Brazilian team reached the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana by better goal difference. Xeneize, who will play the semifinal of the Professional League Cup against Racing Club on Monday in search of continuing their path to the local three-time championship, achieved the goal that had been complicated after the last two defeats against Barcelona and Santos as a visitor and the goalless draw at home against the Ecuadorian team.

The match began to explode for Boca Juniors because in minute 3 he managed to open the score with a furious shot from Agustin Almendra from the edge of the area that entered the upper left corner of the goal defended by Daniel Vaca. The local put together almost a monologue when handling the ball but The Strongest had his opportunity in a defensive distraction that ended with Willie connecting the ball to the net but in an advanced position sanctioned by the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar.

At 44 minutes the second came for the Xeneize with an acceleration of Frank Fabra that gave a touch to town in a Colombian combination that ended with a great definition of the latter.

Boca continued to manage the times and in the 55th minute he managed to extend the advantage thanks to an overflow from Villa who, after escaping the Spanish defender David Mateos, made a low center that ended with Gabriel Valverde pushing the ball to his own goal in the eagerness to clear it.

The process of the match did not change or change the result and had only as color data the injury to referee Roberto Tobar, which forced the assistant Nicolás Gamboa to take the reins of the game.

For Boca Juniors, before the break for the Copa América, it will be next week the definition of the Professional League Cup, where it will play one of the semifinals against Racing Club next Monday. For The Strongest, already eliminated from the continental tournaments, his attention will be on the Bolivian tournament, where Tigre is one of the three leaders along with Bolívar and Nacional Potosí with 16 points.

Olimpia destroys Deportivo Táchira and passes with epic

Olympia was classified this Wednesday to the eighth of the Copa Libertadores at beat Deportivo Táchira 6-2, a result that was epic as the Asuncion team needed a victory by four goals difference to continue in the tournament. Richard Ortiz, with a double, was the figure of the Dean, in a vibrant match accompanied by the goals of Hugo Quintana, Derlis González from a penalty, and Isidro Pitta, also highlighted with a double. Deportivo Táchira, who played with 10 for a large part of the match, scored through Lucas Trejo and Douglar Angarita. For the Venezuelans, there was the consolation of going on to play the round of 16 of the South American Cup after the zero tie of the group leader, the Brazilian International, with the Bolivian Always Ready in the simultaneous match, with which group B closes with International at the top, with 11 points, Olimpia with nine, Táchira with the same, and the Bolivians with six.

The Dean broke in in search of the bulky difference that would classify him, with coach Sergio Órteman in the box, suspended for a previous expulsion. A great first half for the locals and played in the rival’s field, which in that period only penetrated the Dean’s with a great shot by José Luis Granados, in the tenth minute, which was blocked by Alfredo Aguilar.

Olimpia’s aerial game was key in that domain in which goalkeeper Cristopher Varela was confident until he received the first, on 24, after a head pass from Jorge Recalde that was connected on the rebound by Ortiz, who opened the scoring with an impeccable header. Six minutes later came the second, a point-blank shot from Quintana to pass from Recalde.

The Venezuelans tried to overcome with indecisive counterattacks and difficult to be taken advantage of by the attacking tandem formed by the Panamanian Freddy Gondola and Lucas Gómez.

Very dangerous Olimpia also started the second act, locking up Táchira and with the Colombian Sergio Otálvaro again as the engine. In one of those attacks, the referee Diego Haro whistled in 53 as penalty a dubious hand from defender Trejo who ruthlessly executed Gonzalez. However, the Argentine would retaliate after seven minutes, after a play originated by the incombustible Gondola who miscarried Otálvaro. Maurice Coba’s free kick was headed by Trejo, dislodging Aguilar and with the 3-1 forcing the Asuncenos to hurry more.

In 65, Táchira was left with one less with the expulsion of Francisco Flores, by double warning. In that position, in 69, Pitta, in a forced and complicated connection to the turnaround, he made the fourth. And two minutes later the Viking, who had replaced striker Walter González in the first, crushed the fifth with a great goal.

In the give and take it was the Venezuelans’ turn with the goal of Angarita, to the center of the also recently departed Edgar Pérez.

The numerical inferiority of Táchira was noted and Olimpia’s sixth came from a master threat from Alejandro Silva, cleared by the defense and from outside the area picked up by Ortiz, who launched a cross missile at Varela’s post.

Inter fires Always

The International Brazilian gave this Wednesday a 0-0 draw with Always Ready which helped him to qualify for the eighth of the Copa Libertadores as first in group B and eliminate the Bolivian team from the tournament. The team led by the Spanish Miguel Ángel Ramírez handcuffed the red-haired team at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, but was unable to transform their numerous opportunities into goals. The young Chilean attacker Carlos Palacios was the best of the Colorados, although he was somewhat erratic in the final meters. Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero came in from the bench in the 76th minute without major consequences.

The point achieved against the Bolivians and the bulky defeat of the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira by 6-2 against the Paraguayan Olimpia in Asunción were enough for Inter to finish leading their group, with 10 points. Olimpia will accompany him to the eighth of the most prestigious soccer club tournament in America, who finished with 9 points, the same as Táchira, but with a better goal balance. Táchira will have to settle for going to the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana, while Always says goodbye with seven points and no prizes.

Inter started very solid against a very fragile Bolivian team that had their best man in goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with several worthwhile saves. In the first quarter of an hour the Brazilians accumulated three very clear chances, the first in the boots of the Argentine side Saravia that Lampe destroyed. The Bolivian international goalkeeper also shone to block a shot from Thiago Galhardo, who soon after sent a header over the crossbar.

At Inter, Palacios, 20, was very active throughout the game. He found Taison easily, back in Brazil after a decade in Ukrainian football, and it was a headache for the rival defense. The only flaw, the lack of aim.

The dominance of the colorados was clear. They came to touch the 80% position, but there was no news of the goal. The draw was worth them to be first in the group.

In the first bars of the second half, Always gave a scare with a long shot from John Jairo Mosquera who tried to take advantage of Marcelo Lomba’s advanced position. The Colombian striker would fail minutes later a heads-up against the Brazilian goalkeeper, in another error in the exit of the ball from Ramírez’s pupils.

The Spanish coach wanted to change the course of the game with a carousel of changes. Nothing changed, not even with the entry of Guerrero, recently recovered from tendonitis in his knee. In the end, Inter to the round of 16 with an advantageous cross a priori and Always, definitive goodbye to Conmebol competitions for this year, despite their two triumphs in the group stage.