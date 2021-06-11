Barcelona, ​​above Madrid on the best streets in the world

Time Out magazine, which specializes in offering leisure and tourism content, has drawn up a list of the best streets, the “coolest” in the world in this field. Barcelona has placed a of its most emblematic routes in the Top 10. The other Spanish city that has managed to make one of its areas distinguished has been Madrid, but much further down the ranking, in position 17.

Passeig de Sant Joan is the second best street in the world according to Time Out magazine. (Photo: Google Maps)

The report of the aforementioned publication explains the reasons for this list and how they have prepared it. Regarding the first point, they comment that, although every year they do surveys to “discover the best places to live, work and have fun”, this, due to the circumstances in which society finds itself, have opted to “dig a little deeper and become even more local”. So what they have done is ask more than 27,000 people which are the best streets and, through their network of “editors and experts”, they have evaluated them and made the list.

That is how the Passeig de Sant Joan, in Barcelona, has obtained the second position from a list of 30 street names from around the world. In their description they explain that it is flanked by trees and that it crosses four different neighborhoods. At the “top” are its “traditional bars and boutiques.” To the south, however, there are plenty of “super chic” restaurants. And they do not forget to mention the offer of comic shops.

Although what the authors on the list seem to have liked the most about this Barcelona walk is the fact that cyclists and pedestrians are priorities and the coexistence between both. As for the recommendations of the editor of Time Out in Barcelona: see the replica of the Statue of Liberty in the Arús Public Library, try the dish of the day and be tempted to buy a graphic novel.

Going down to the seventeenth position is the most emblematic and central street, it could be said, of Madrid: the Gran Vía. Despite a complicated 2020, they highlight that “Its essence remains intact: an always busy central axis that reflects the diversity, culture and lifestyle of the city”. To eat, the editor in the capital recommends the Cantabrian cuisine of La Primera. Afterwards, some cocktails at the Chicote Museum. And for the views, the roof terrace, with pool, of the Hotel Emperador.

The Passeig de Sant Joan and Gran Vía They are the only Spanish streets on the list, but by the time you can go back to enjoying your trips and daytime and nighttime outings normally, it doesn’t hurt to know which are the ten best streets in the world to be able to walk them. The list is as follows:

Smith Street, Melbourne, Australia

Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona, ​​Spain

South Bank, London, UK

San Isidro, Havana, Cuba

Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, USA

Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Rua Três Rios, São Paulo, Brazil

Haji Lane, Singapore

Rua Rodrigues de Faria, Lisbon, Portugal

Thames Street, Buenos Aires, Argentina

