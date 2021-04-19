Barcellona Open Banc Sabadell 2021: Feli Lpez, God’s record tennis player: add 20 participations

Updated 04/19/2021 – 12:21

Feliciano Lpez debuted in the Conde de God tournament, renamed Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, in the 1998 edition. He was only 16 years old when he received a wild card for the preview. After 23 years, The Toledo continues to play and will debut tomorrow in the 68th edition of the classic of the land with Lorenzo Musetti.

The 19-year-old Italian, invited by the organization for a brilliant career in which he has already been a semifinalist in Acapulco, He is the third youngest player in the draw after Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, both with 17. Feli, who at the last Australian Open continued to stretch his record of consecutive appearances in the ‘Grand Slam’ to 75, is also the record man of God.

No one has played the tournament more times than he. In fact, in 2017, tiebreaker with Manolo Orantes and was at the head of participations with a total of 17. In 2021 it reaches 20.

The European clay court tour is especially short for the southpaw. And it is that as director of the Mutua Madrid Open since 2018 I cannot compete in the Masters 1,000 of the Caja Mgica. In this campaign, he was at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open in Marbella where he was accompanied on the bench by Pepo Clavet.

The experienced technician, who was already part of your team until the end of 2019, has returned to help Feli in the final part of his career. In Andalusia, he already lived his particular generational duel with Carlos Alcaraz, his executioner in three sets.