The tie of the Catalan team against the Seville at Sánchez Pizjuán will allow the Real Madrid regain leadership if he wins the Real society, a result that would allow him to hunt down the Catalan team in the classification. The Barcelona he has lost the average goal with respect to the merengue box, with which he lost 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu; And it is that, the culé club has choked the great stadiums this season.

In addition to the Santiago Bernabéu, the Barcelona team has lost in Mestalla and San Mamés. Barcelona has also been unable to pass the tie at Anoeta or Sánchez Pizjuán. He has only had a positive result at home against a great in the Wanda Metropolitano, where he managed to prevail over the Atlético de Madrid.

Despite Gerard Piqué’s insinuations about arbitrations in favor of Real Madrid, the truth is that this is the worst Barcelona As a visitor since the 2007-2008 season In addition, if you take into account the distribution of points after 24 games between the big six, the white team would be the leader with 19. Followed by Real Madrid Barcelona would be placed with 11, only one point more than the Valencia. Atlético de Madrid would be fourth with 9, the Athletic Fifth with 6 and the worst team stopped in the clashes between the greats of Spanish football would be Sevilla with only 5 points.

To the Barcelona He has also choked on playing away from home in the Cup, where he was defeated at San Mamés, a stadium in which he has not been able to win or tie this season. Regarding the Champions League, Barcelona is still alive in this competition and must defend at Camp Nou the 1-1 harvested in San Paolo against Naples.