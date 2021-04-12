Barça’s objectives in the top XI of players who end their contract in 2021

A azulgrana is the ‘MVP’

The most valuable XI of the footballers with a contract until June 2021 adds up to almost 400 million euros and includes, at least, four clear candidates to reinforce the Barça squad due to their current status as free agents. The formation has representatives from all the five major European leagues.

Three LaLiga players are part of the ideal line-up, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric from Real Madrid, and the Argentine from FC Barcelona Leo Messi. The azulgrana is the footballer who is free this summer with the highest market value of 80 million euros.

In the 3-5-2 chosen, the forward is made up of two of Barça de Laporta’s goals, Lyon’s Dutchman Memphis Depay (€ 45m) and Manchester City veteran Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero (€ 25m) , the all-time top scorer for Guardiola’s men.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 M

Data updated on March 30, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 M

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 million

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55m

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60 M

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

The bands are for the German of the PSG Julian Draxler (20 M €) and for the mentioned Messi. Turkish AC Milan international Hakan Calhanoglu occupies the midfielder with a value of 35 million euros. The two midfielders of the top XI are the Croatian Luka Modric and the Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum, who would already have a pre-contract signed with FC Barcelona for the next season. The former PSV is also valued at € 35 million.

Modric is with 10 million euros, the player with the lowest market value of the team followed by Ramos with 14 million. The two are the oldest with 35 years each. The white captain was transferred several months ago a downward renewal offer, but until now it has not been accepted by the top scorer of the 21st century. The duration of the contract, which the club wants to be one year, is another major drawback in addition to the proposed salary reduction.

David Alaba, Sergio Ramos and Eric García on defense

In the defense of three, in addition to Ramos, appear the Austrian David Alaba and the FC Barcelona youth squad Eric García, from Manchester City. Several of the great clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, City, Manchester United, PSG and even Barça itself bid for the still professional Bayern.

The one who does seem closer to reaching the Camp Nou is the Spanish international Eric García. The 20-year-old central defender left the Masía for Manchester in 2017 and has refused to renew with the English to return to the entity where he began his short career. García is the youngest of the ideal XI and the second Spaniard in the formation.

The goal is for the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, with 22 years the second youngest of the XO and the second most valued with 60 million euros of market value. The AC Milan goalkeeper, 25 times caps for Italy, was on Real Madrid’s radar for several years, but in the end it was Belgian Thibaut Courtois who was chosen. Donnarumma’s agent is the famous Mino Raiola.

XI top footballers with a contract until 2021.

