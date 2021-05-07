Barça’s first ‘match ball’ to be champion of the OK Liga

05/07/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

FC Barcelona can be proclaimed champion of the OK Liga this Saturday two days before the end of the domestic championship. To achieve it is forced to beat Vic at the Palau and wait for a stumble from the Liceo on the Caldes track.

In the event that the Galician team draws or loses, if Barça does their homework against Vic, a historical record that already confirmed their mathematical decline two weeks ago, the Catalans will be champions of the OK Liga.

Barça leads the standings with 74 points, four more than the Liceo, which is second with 70 with three days to go before the conclusion of the league championship. In addition, Edu Castro’s men have the ‘goal average’ in favor after 3-7 in the match at Riazor on matchday 18, which led to Barça’s rise to the top. In the event that Barça get the ‘carambola’ and are proclaimed champion, it would be the eighth consecutive title of Barça’s OK Liga and the number 32 of their record.

The Liceo will not have it easy

The Liceo surprised after losing to Vendrell in a late match on matchday 24 due to the coronavirus and in this way put the title on a tray for Barça while avoiding a more exciting end of the domestic championship. The Galicians will not have it easy at all to prevent Barça ‘champion’ since they face a Caldes who is ‘on fire’ and that he will fight to ascend to third place in the championship to the detriment of Reus. The Catalan team still have two games pending, of which they were postponed, so their aspirations to finish third are very real.

Both the Barça-Vic and Caldes-Liceo matches will be played at the same time, this Saturday at 7.30pm. The Palau duel can be seen on Barça TV and Esport3.