Barça’s first assault against Inter

06/01/2021

On at 23:11 CEST

The star clash of the quarterfinals for the league title it is played in the Palau Blaugrana with a rising Barça and thirsty for revenge against a Inter Movistar that so far has taken away all the trophies of this irregular season.

The Catalans have the clue factor advantage in this direct duel to best of three games to be able to reach the semifinals against the winner of Palma-Zaragoza from June 12. Their extraordinary progression in the League concluded with a third place that has matched them with their black beast this season, a sixth-placed Inter Movistar.

“The key is to have the public in favor and ensure that the track factor is decisive to decide the tie on our side & rdquor;. Andreu Plaza, FC Barcelona coach, is very clear that he wants to say goodbye with the league title and trusts the strength of the Palau Blaugrana tonight (20 hours, Teledeporte / Barça TV).

REDUCED CAPACITY

The capacity of the Palau will, however, be reduced due to the pandemic and will only have the presence of a maximum of 1,600 fans, enough to give vital support to fight for the last title of the season.

“The Dracs and our people are very important to us, they are our sixth player and we have to make Inter notice.& rdquor ;, warns the blaugrana Adolfo coinciding with his coach before an anticipated final of the domestic competition is foreseen.

“TO VINDICATE YOURSELF”

“You have to go out with the knife between your teeth and wanting to claim & rdquor;, warns Square, which will not be able to count only on the known casualties of Lozano and Feixas.

While, Movistar Inter, which closed the League by winning the leader ElPozo (1-2) in Murcia, lost Lucas Trípodi due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“The intensity we had for the play-off will be necessary, because Barça arrives very well, with a lot of self-esteem and a good game after having made a spectacular second round & rdquor;, warn Tino Perez, technician of Inter, before the first assault on life or death.