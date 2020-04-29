The Barca He was one of the first clubs to state his intention to apply a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) in his entity. That generated a stir in Can Barça, the dismissal of managers and the discomfort of a staff that felt thrown to the lions despite the fact that, in the words of Leo Messi, they did not put any impediment to carry it out and help the rest of the club’s workers.

With the de-escalation plan that the Government has dictated, the Spanish teams will be able to return to training, albeit individually, from May 4th. This will mean to formalize the partial end of the ERTE which issued the culé directive and the return to normal wages and functionality by many of its workers. Thus, the Barca You already know how this measure translates into the coffers after having spent 51 confined days, 51 days of salary savings.

From March 13 to May 4, the first culé template has been confined to their homes and applied a 70% salary reduction due to ERTE. To this percentage we should also add that other 2% that the staff agreed to lower themselves to help the rest of the Blaugrana employees so that they would receive their salary normally. Thus, the 51 days of cessation of activity suppose 9.9% of the total salary of the players, which will save the coffers almost 24 million euros (23.8).

It should be noted that from May 4 the ERTE established and approved by the Government will conclude but the staff will maintain the 2% reduction For the rest of the employees to whom the Regulation File will be maintained, since the alarm status will last even longer.

Despite this significant saving, the Barca You will still have to adjust your accounts to face the high emoluments of your first workforce that are close to 250 million euros. Income is very limited given this situation and, despite the fact that the Government already allows the competition to resume from May 26, the remaining 11 days of the League will be played behind closed doors. The Catalan club only hopes not to lose the important television income that could save them from bankruptcy.