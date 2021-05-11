Barça youth squad Seung-woo Lee moves away from Europe

05/11/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Seung-woo Lee’s future doesn’t seem to be tied to European football. At 23 years old, the young talent trained at La Masía does not seem to fit into any of the clubs he has been to, so he could start a new adventure in Asia in search of the minutes that have been denied him in Europe.

Seung-woo Lee started the season defending the colors of the Belgian Sint-Truiden, where he managed to score 2 goals in 13 appearances. Despite having some continuity in the Jupiler Pro League, attempts were made to find a way out during the winter market. Despite important offers from Israel and the United States, Lee’s fervent desire to remain in Europe led him to accept the offer from the Portuguese Portimonense.

Unfortunately, the once nicknamed “Korean Messi” has not had any kind of continuity in the Liga NOS. With Portimonense, who currently occupies the twelfth position in the table, he has only played 4 games, all of them as a substitute.

Despite not entering into Paulo Bento’s plans, the Portimonense is considering exercising the purchase option on Seung-woo Lee to later sell him. The Korean aroused the interest of both Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the winter market, in addition to having a market in the United Arab Emirates and in his native Korea. The Portuguese team is waiting for the interested clubs to enter the negotiations to make a final decision on their hiring.