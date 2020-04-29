Bring in Lautaro Martinez and find common ground with Marc-André ter Stegen for an extension. These are the two priorities of FC Barcelona for the coming weeks. In parallel with these two major files, the Catalan club would study different avenues to strengthen its midfield. One of them would lead to the Moroccan international Amine Harit (8 selections), according to the Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, often well informed about the wishes of Barça.

Arrived at Schalke 04 three years ago from FC Nantes, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder had a promising season before the interruption of competitions due to coronavirus, with 7 goals and 7 assists in 27 games played in all competitions . Technically gifted, the one who can both evolve in the axis or on one side recovered well after a 2018-2019 exercise less successful across the Rhine. What catch the eye of Barça, who would appreciate its versatility.

A track not linked to the Todibo file

But Schalke, where he was under contract until 2024, would not have parted with it. Barcelona would also monitor the situation of their German teammate Suat Serdar, also midfielder and goalscorer seven times this season in the league. These two tracks would not be linked to the Jean-Clair Todibo case. Sent on loan to Schalke this winter, the 20-year-old French central defender would see himself returning to Barça, but would not be opposed to the idea of ​​extending his adventure in Germany.

The blaugranas leaders would however have set its price at 25 million euros, which could cool Schalke. Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Everton, Watford, Southampton and Monaco could all benefit.