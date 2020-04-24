Surprising news that has been advanced by the colleagues of RAC1. The FC Barcelona I would choose the Euroleague ahead of the Endesa League if the dates of the final stages of both competitions are trodden. We commented that surprising because it would be very strange that the Euroleague and the leagues coincided. Anyway, just in case it happens, it seems that the blaugranas are clear which competition they would choose.

Ç ️ BARÇA! Us ho advances RAC1. If Barça has to finish escollint between ACB or Eurolliga because the dates of the final phase are trepitjen, the club escollirà the final phase of the segona. pic.twitter.com/4IbRgnx4Dv – Marc Mundet (@ MarcMundet78) April 24, 2020

.