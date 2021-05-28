Barça would be the fifth team to achieve a female treble

05/28/2021 at 4:21 PM CEST

Ines Sanchez

Football Club Barcelona is one step away from winning the treble. After beating Madrid CFF 4-0 last Wednesday, and having already won the UWCL and Primera Iberdrola, 90 minutes left to put the finishing touch on a perfect season. The final will take place on Sunday (at 8:00 p.m.) in Butarque, against Levante. So far, there are four teams that have achieved the treble.

Frankfurt opened the ban

The Germans were the first to do so. It was the year 2001-2002, the season in which the women’s Champions League began. A first UWCL that couldn’t be more idyllic for Frankfurt. They won the final of the competition playing in their city, precisely at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, being the last game that was played in that venue after 72 years of travel. Steffi Jones and Birgit Prinz made history by becoming the first two footballers to score in a final. Two goals that served to beat Umea IK, the team that would win the next two editions of the tournament.

Don’t settle for it they repeated the feat six years later. They had a chance for the 2005-2006 season, when they also took home the UWCL, but Potsdam beat them out in national competitions. And two years later they did not let him escape, consolidating as the first team to win two triplets. At that time, Germany and Sweden were still leading in Europe.

A golden season for Arsenal

It was the first and only Champions for England. Despite the fact that women’s football in the country was – at that time – ahead of southern Europe, the Nordics were still a step above. However, Arsenal led European football during the 2006-2007 campaign. The Gunners surprised Umea IK, who had been champions twice. With Akers at the helm, they managed to lead the best Arsenal to a historic milestone. And until this 2021, no other English team managed to qualify for another Champions League final, almost two decades later. With thatwon 11 league titles, 9 Women’s FA Cup, 10 Premier League Cup and 5 FA Women’s Community Shield, in addition to the already mentioned Champions.

Germany returned to lead Europe

Wolfsburg have become one of the best teams in Europe, although due to Olympique’s level it has not been possible to translate into UWCL titles. In fact, they have only managed to win two editions, the 2012-2013 and the 2013-2014. It was in the first year when he was able to win the treble, after also winning the German Cup and the Bundesliga.

Kellerman was the architect of what the team is today. He arrived in 2008 and managed to create a solid project. Footballers of the stature of Odebrecht, Alexandra Popp and Magull arrived, although the latter landed at the club when he was still very young. However, the signing of the three was key to bringing together high-quality footballers, together they achieved the combination of great strength in defense and explosive offense.

In the following campaign, Germany continued to demonstrate the potential, and the results of the bet they were making. ANDl Frankfurt claimed its fourth UWCL title, being currently the second team with the most Champions after Lyon.

Olympique’s monopoly in the UWCL

Although for a decade the French were leaving glimpses of the team that would be, It was not until 2015 when it was consolidated as the club that reigned Europe. From 2015 to 2020 they achieved five consecutive UWCLs, something that to date was unthinkable. Lyon was surpassing the different phases of the competition without harboring the slightest doubt of their capabilities. During these last five years he achieved four triplets, only PSG could deny him the one in 2018 by beating them in the Cup final.

However, before their total irruption in women’s football they had already won the first treble in their history. FIt was in the 2011-2012 campaign when they won the UWCL for the second time. They had achieved the first the previous season, although Sant-Etiénne deprived them by consolidating as the cup champion that year.

This last year is a turning point. The two greats of Europe-Wolfsburg and Olympique- have fallen in the quarterfinals of the competition. Barça, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern have given the surprise, in a season in which the Catalans have shown the change they started two seasons ago. And Lluís Cortés’s team is very close to becoming the fifth team to win the treble.