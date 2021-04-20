Barça won their eleventh consecutive Asobal League!

04/19/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona fulfilled the forecasts and achieved the Asobal League mathematically for the eleventh consecutive season after beating Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil 37-21 in front of several hundred spectators at the Palau.

FCB

PUE

FC BARCELONA, 37

(18 + 19): Pérez de Vargas (p., 1′-30 ‘), Raúl Entrerríos (1), Dika Mem (2), Aron Palmarsson (1), Ludovic Fàbregas (2), Blaz Janc (4), Àlex Pascual (4) -starting seven-, Kevin Möller (ps, 31’-60 ‘), Thiagus Petrus, Cédric Sorhaindo, Jure Dolenec (6, 3p.), Mamadou Diocou (2), Domen Makuc (4), Haniel Langaro (3), Luís Frade (4) and Timothey N’Guessan (4).

ANGEL XIMÉNEZ PUENTE GENIL, 21

(8 + 13): Álvaro de Hita (p.), José Cuenca, Anderson Da Silva (3), Márcio da Silva, Javi García (4), David Estepa (2), Jesús Melgar (1) -starting seven-, Admir Ahmetasevic (ps), Joao Pedro Da Silva (2), Manuel Díaz (1), Juan Castro (4, 1p.), José Manuel Padilla (2), Vicente Manuel Poveda (1), Marcio da Silva and Mihajlo Mitic ( 1).

REFEREES

Escoda Pérez and Sánchez Bordetas (Catalan). They excluded two minutes to the local Timothey N’Guessan (55:02); and visitors Joao Pedro Silva (16:41) and Marcio da Silva (44:09).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

0-2, 4-3, 8-5, 11-6, 15-7, 18-8 (rest), 22-13, 26-14, 30-15, 32-19, 35-20 and 37-21 (final).

INCIDENTS

Advance match corresponding to the 30th day of the ASOBAL men’s handball league played before 268 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

After achieving their 28th victory in their 28th league match, already leads Bidasoa Irun by 13 points with only 12 at stake. In these 11 campaigns he has won 309 games, he has drawn two and only lost four (three of them in the first three against the late Atlético de Madrid).

Barça streak

In fact, Barça’s streak of consecutive wins in the League now rises to 53 games, since on March 27, 2018 he tied at the BM Logroño track (28-28). In any case, Barça is still far from the impressive series of 133 consecutive victories and more than four years winning everything that was broken on April 13, 2018 at the Palau against Fraikin Granollers (28-29).

After the Copa del Rey soccer match on Saturday in Seville against Athletic (0-4), President Joan Laporta attended his second title live in less than two days to which we should also add another non-professional: the ice hockey league.

Joan Laporta, in the box with Rafael Yuste

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The president of FC Barcelona was accompanied by Joan Solé (manager responsible for the section), Rafael Yuste (sports vice president of the club) and by the directors Ferran Olivé, Xavier Barbany and Miquel Camps.

6-0 partial

To sing the alirón it was enough to add a point against the Cordovan and both were achieved despite the good start of a visiting team that was planted in minute 6 with two goals ahead (1-3).

The blaugrana took 9:51 to take the lead with a great goal from the protagonist of the week, an Aron Palmarsson who will leave for Aalborg at the end of the season due to an inexcusable lack of coordination from the new Board of Directors.

Aron Palmarsson will leave Barça in June

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The Barça put the direct one and, with a partial of 6-0, it was 8-3 before the halfway point of the first act to gradually increase that advantage as Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas appeared and the team could run.

A motivated Haniel Langaro led the last minutes of the first half and, with two goals full of power, allowed his team go to rest with a clear 18-8. That is, the locals received five goals in the last 24 minutes.

Other display

The beginning of the second part was curious. Barça returned to the top of the changing rooms and left for 12 goals (22-10 in the 33 ‘), to which the visitors responded with a 0-4 partial that led with two ‘targets’ Anderson Da Silva (22-14 in 36′).

However, the local response was tremendous with a 7-0 run that allowed them to position themselves with double the goals of his rival 20 minutes from the end of the match (28-14) with a deadly Timothey N’Guessan at the helm.

Dika Mem, one of the great referents of Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

With the ‘magician’ Raúl Entrerríos as assistantLuís Frade scored three goals in a row (30-17 in minute 47 ‘), which forced Barça former champion Paco Bustos, now Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil coach, to stop the match.

Kevin Möller made several stops while Admir Ahmetasevic conceded 17 goals in a row in the other goal and between N’Guessan and Dolenec they raised the Barça advantage until the final 37-21 to start the celebration of the league title in the presence of President Joan Laporta.