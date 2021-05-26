Barça wins a Catalan duel with an eye toward the future

05/26/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Catalan duel of the ASOBAL League, with everything resolved for both Barça and Fraikin GranollersIt has been a white glove clash in which Barça’s superiority (39-23) has not given the Vallesans a choice, with the two teams thinking about their near future.

FCB

GRA

Barça

39 – Barça (20 + 19): Möller; Áleix Gómez (4), Mem (2), Fábregas (4), Thiagus Petrus (-), Lángaro (3), Mortensen (5) – starting seven – Raúl Enterríos (3), Janc (2), Álex Pascual (5 ), Makuc (1), Sorhaindo (1) Dolenec (2), Dioucou (1), Frade (6) and Pérez de Vargas (PS).

FBM Granollers

23 – Fraikin Granollers (11 + 12): Guard; Gassama (2), Alex Márquez (2), Esteban Salinas (3), Lancina (2), Antonio García (3.1p), Adrià Martínez (1) -starting seven- Valera (4.1p2), Chema Márquez (2 ), Gurri (2), Franco (-), Edgar Pérez (1), De Sande (1) and Sastre (ps).

Referees

Óscar Raluy (Canary Islands) and Ángel Sabroso (Canary Islands).

Incidents

Postponed match of the 32nd day of the Asobal League played at the Palau Blaugrana in front of about 350 spectators.

For him Xavi Pascual’s Barça the sight is now on the Asobal Cup and the Champions League Final Four the two remaining tournaments and for him Granollers the fight for a European place next season.

If something deserves to be highlighted, it is the great performance of the two goals: Marc Guard for him Granollers Y Kevin Möller in the Barça, both with 18 and a key factor: 18 visitors losses and 16 Barça counterattacks. In the absence of a day for the end of the league competition and after today’s triumph and champion for several days, Barça already has 86 consecutive games (85 wins and one draw) without knowing defeat.

The last one was precisely in the Palau before the Fraikin Granollers (27-28) on April 13, 2018. In addition, the Barça has cut the streak of nine consecutive victories for the Vallesanos who, even so, continue to maintain their options of being in Europe next season.

Without Aron palmarsson, Timothey N ‘Guessan Y Luka cindric injured, the Barça he was thrown as always before an opponent who barely held (5-3 m.5) because the counterattacks of the Barça (8 of 10 in the first half) and losses (12) unleashed the team of Antonio Rama.

Luckily for the Vallesans, who did not have Marc Guard, the score was no wider for the twelve stops in this period of his goal Marc Guard, although the azulgrana Kevin Möller, lagged behind with eight. Pascual rotated all his men in just fifteen minutes and offered a new variant by placing the Slovenian left-handed winger Blaz janc as a right back rotating with Swear dolenec Y Dika Mem to refresh troops in that position.

Also the Portuguese Luis Frade had many minutes in the pivot as a relief of Ludovic Fabregas, adding 6 points. Barça’s maximum advantage was 17 goals (35-18, m.49).