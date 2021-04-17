Barça win to erase bad feelings

04/16/2021

On at 23:12 CEST

Sport.es

Barça was once again Barça on the Igualada court where he won by 1-5 and returned to Barcelona with three important points facing the achievement of the OK Liga title.

IGU

FCB

Equalized Rigat

Elagi Deitg, Ton Baliu, Sergi Pla, Roger Bars, Marc Palau – starting five – Aleix Marimón, Bernat Yeste, Marc Carol, Gerard Riba.

FC Barcelona

Egurrola, Pau Bargalló, Panadero, Nil Roca, Joao Rodrigues – initial five – Hélder Nunes, Ignacio Alabart, Matias Pascual, Sergi Llorca.

Goals

0-1, Joao Rodrigues, from a penalty (min 3). 0-2, Ignacio Alabart (min 13). 0-3, Joao Rodrigues (min 27). 0-4, Matias Pascual (min 39). 0-5, Sergi Lloca (min 39). 1-5, Roger Bars (min 48).

Referees

Josep Antoni Ribó, Raúl Burgos. Fouls: 9-10.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the 16th round of the OK Liga played at Les Comes. Before the start of the duel, there was a minute of silence in memory of Carlos Trullols.

Edu Castro’s players needed a triumph of this force to erase with a stroke of the pen the bad feelings left in the squad by the elimination of Europe and having received a thrashing from Benfica.

Barça dominated the duel that began with a penalty goal from Joao rodrigues which served to shed nerves and pave the way to triumph. Alabar put the 0-2 on the scoreboard with which he went to rest and giving a good image on the difficult track of Les Comes.

Total dominance in the second half

Once again the Portuguese Rodrigues was the protagonist at the beginning of the second half with another target after finishing off a fantastic combination with Pau Bargalló. With the 0-3 Barça has become the great dominator of the match against an Igualada that he never had a choice. Pascual and Llorca rounded off the score that Bars closed with the goal of honor. Barça remains firm in the League.