Barça will receive the OK Liga to say goodbye to the Palau

05/28/2021

On at 21:24 CEST

FC Barcelona closes the season this Saturday with regard to the Palau at 8:00 p.m. (Barça TV) with a duel against CP Voltregà Stern Motor after which he will receive a title as champion of the OK Liga for the eighth consecutive time that he secured last day with the resounding 0-15 on the track of the descended Mataró.

The azulgrana box has starred in a spectacular comeback after getting within five points of a Deportivo Liceo which is already ahead by four in the absence of this last day that will be played in a unified schedule as there are issues to be resolved regarding the issue of permanence.

To save themselves, Taradell must beat Palafrugell at home, which is played avoiding the tie for permanence, as well as waiting for El Vendrell to lose on the Reus track, which will fight to reach third place. In addition, both Igualada (receives the relegated Lloret) and Calafell (will do the same with Girona), need the victory to avoid falling into the tie for permanence.

Back to the Palau, Barça will try to add a new victory to celebrate the title in the best possible way and, incidentally, to continue preparing the Copa del Rey that will be held from June 10 to 13 in La Coruña.

Therefore the technician Edu Castro asked to enjoy the occasion That is presented to them this Sunday after a very complicated course in which they have played more than two-thirds with an empty goal.

Barça had to go back five points to the Liceo

| FCB

“We have the opportunity to offer the fans the most important title of the season and we face the game with this illusion. The fans and the supporters’ clubs have brought their warmth to us from a distance on this very complicated course. Of the last leagues, it has been in which we have had to row more “, commented the Barcelona trainer to Barça TV.

“We will face a very well structured team and that comes out very well on the backlash. In many points it is a team similar to Noia Freixenet (rival in the quarterfinals in the Copa del Rey), “Castro said about this Saturday’s rival, seventh and qualified for the WS Europe Cup.

Edu Castro highlighted the great work of his team

| FCB

The person in charge of collecting the trophy as champions of the OK Liga will be Aitor Egurrola, who continues to break all records less than a month after your 41st birthday.

“We hope it will be a party and we want to celebrate a title that has cost us a lot. We want to share this title with them. Furthermore, the best way to prepare for a competition like the Copa del Rey is by competing, “added the Barcelona captain.