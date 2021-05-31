Barça will pay 9 million to Betis for the signing of Brazilian Emerson

Goodwill for Andalusians

FC Barcelona has communicated to Real Betis that it will pay the nine million euros necessary to take over all the rights of the Brazilian defender Emerson de Souza, who signed jointly with the Verdiblanco club in January 2019, it was announced this Monday on the radio club officer.

Emerson, a 22-year-old right-back, came to Spain from Atlético Mineiro, who collected 6 million from Betis, where he has played for two and a half seasons in which he has played 79 official matches and scored five goals.

Barcelona had agreed the terms of the contract with the footballer for the next three seasons and a period until the next midnight to make effective the purchase option for 9 million that, finally, he will exercise.

Betis reserves a capital gain from a future Emerson transfer

In addition to the 3 million profit in the operation, Betis also reserves a fifth of the capital gain that a future and hypothetical transfer of Emerson would generate for Barcelona, ​​which is currently concentrated with the Brazilian team that will play next week in the previous phase of the World Cup in Qatar.

