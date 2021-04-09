Barça will not know their rival in the quarterfinals until Monday

04/09/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

Although this Friday the regular phase of the Euroleague should have concluded, FC Barcelona will not know until this Monday who will be their rival in a quarter-final in which he will have a track advantage thanks to his brand new first place.

The reason is that the problems with the coronavirus that have marked the season have motivated that Zenit Saint Petersburg does not conclude its participation until Monday it receives a Panathinaikos no options in a postponed duel.

After conquering the first place in the Euroleague for the first time with the current format, the Barcelona team will face the eighth place with a hypothetical fifth meeting that would be played at the Palau.

On Thursday Valencia Basket beat TD Systems Baskonia 86-81 to eliminate the Basques and retain their chances of being eighth, although for this they needed Zenit to lose one of the two remaining games.

Well, partial bad news for the group ‘taronja’, since the Russian team led by former Barcelona coach Xavi Pascual has passed this Friday over Maccabi (86-69) with 15 points from Austin Hollins and 13 points and six assists from another former Barça player like Kevin Pangos.

Therefore, everything will be decided this Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the duel that will be played at 7:00 p.m. in Saint Petersburg by Zenit and Panathinaikos, a team that Pascual himself led between 2016 and 2018.

And the options are crystal clear. If they achieve victory, Zenit will ensure their presence in the quarterfinals against FC Barcelona with a stroke of the pen and he will win integers for his presence in the next Euroleague. In addition, it would allow Herbalife Gran Canaria to contest its second Euroleague if it qualifies for the final of the European Championship.

Otherwise, if the victory is for the PAO, the great beneficiary would be a Valencia Basket that would repeat presence in the Euroleague next season and would be the rival of Sarunas Jasikevicius in the quarterfinals. Therefore, you have to wait three days.