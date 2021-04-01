Barça will meet their rival in the semifinals on April 18

04/01/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

Ines Sanchez

Olympique and Paris Saint Germain will return to face off on Sunday April 18, in the match corresponding to the UWCL quarterfinals. Although at the moment the final schedule is unknown. The match should have been played last Wednesday, but the six positive cases that were detected in the Lyon club they forced the team to isolate itself completely.

From that match will come the rival of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​who qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday after overcoming the tie against Manchester City. Although they lost 1-2 on the return leg, Monza’s 3-0 earned them to certify their pass.

The two clubs know each other very well. And this year PSG seems to have won the game in the league competition, although with a difference of one point. Nevertheless, Olympique’s history with the Champions League places them as favorites in the tie. The first leg was very tight and ended up opting for the twentieth European champions by the minimum. As usual, Captain Renard decided. And he did so by materializing the penalty indicated by the referee four minutes from the end.

Thus, the tie remains open. And either of the two could qualify for the UWCL semifinals, a round in which both teams met last season, and Olympique ended up winning 1-0, the same result they maintain after this first match. Olympique have only missed two semi-finals since the 2010-2011 campaign, 2013-2014 and 2014-2015. In that last edition, he was eliminated in the round of 32 by what is now his rival by 2-1.

The two rivals represent a great challenge for Barça. And in fact, with both they have pending accounts. They did not overcome the two consecutive ties against PSG. Neither the quarterfinals against Olympique nor the UWCL final they played. It is an opportunity for Lluís Cortés’s team to beat the ghosts of the past and patent that they have established themselves as one of the great teams in Europe.