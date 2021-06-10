Barça will go to Palma almost ‘with what is on’

06/10/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

FC Barcelona lives a Thursday of marked joy after the very tough victory against Inter that made it possible to go to the semifinals and at the same time disconnection to recharge the batteries in the face of what is coming.

The stormy duel on Wednesday at the Palau with a disputed referee performance that provoked the outrage of the Palau and the entire Barça bench the casualty list will increase on Saturday in Son Moix in the first game of ‘semis’ against Palma Futsal.

To the long-term injured Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas They will be joined by Adolfo and Daniel with a penalty match for the direct red card that they saw in front of the interistas.

For his part, the technician Andreu Plaza he will miss two games and would only reach a hypothetical third duel, while Dyego will be doubtful until the last moment after not playing a minute in the third game and only a few in the second.

However, the green shoots offered by the less common invite moderate optimism. The brazilian Matheus emerged with two key goals, Bernat Povill made a sensational defense in the second inferiority and Joselito caused the second yellow to ‘Nakata’.

The red one to Daniel was quite rigorous

What’s more, André Coelho is already capable of throwing the team behind his back, Marcenio is once again the one of the great days, Esquerdinha was decisive with his game at the first touch, Aicardo is at a sensational level and Dídac is the key to everything because of his saves and for his ability to mediate rivals when he goes ahead ‘ to the Higuita ‘.

Satisfaction

“The team has competed very well in the three games of the tie. I think we should have won here and they there, but it was the other way around. They know that the squad is long, that there are moments for everyone and it has been a moment that they have used very well. And evidently with the losses of Adolfo and Daniel, they will have to play in Palma (the least common) & rdquor ;, said the expelled Andreu Plaza after the match, who risks not sitting on the bench again in the event of defeat in the first two semifinal duels.

“We have shown that together we can beat anyone. We have to continue like this, because there is a lot of league ahead. I’m happy, because I was able to help the & rdquor; team, explained the double-scorer Matheus. “It is the first match we have won against Inter this season after losing the finals against them. We really wanted to defeat them & rdquor ;, indicated an André Coelho that he has become a very important player in the team.

Miguel Andrés will direct the next two games

“This is the Barça that wants to win on Saturday in Palma and bring the first point for the Palau, although We are not favorites for that party & rdquor ;, he stated goalkeeper Dídac, the great protagonist of the match and the tie in all aspects.

A great rival awaits you

In front will be Palma, the second best defense of the tournament after Barça. With the former blue-grains Joao Batista and Rafa López, those of Antonio Vadillo have a great squad in which the goal Carlos Barrón, the Spanish international center Raúl Campos and the Brazilians Vilela, Diego Nunes, Tomaz and Higor shine.

The one who is still injured is Mati Rosa, signed by FC Barcelona in June 2020 for four seasons despite the fact that he has not made his debut as a Barça player and more than likely he will not. The Argentine broke the crusader on his right knee last January.

Mati Rosa, a Barça signing with very bad luck

Favorable precedents

Two seasons ago Palma and Barcelona played a intense semifinal in which Barça qualified without winning any game, since they added the first penalty point (3-2) at the Palau after finishing regulation time and extra time with 2-2 with a great save from Juanjo and a goal from Dyego in the last two maximum penalties.

In the second Palma won with authority (3-1) and in the third the ex-Barcelona player Joao Batista tied the minute after Lozano’s goal and the penalties smiled at Plaza’s.

Before, in the 2016-17 campaign, Andreu Plaza’s first on the first team bench, Barça defeated the Balearic team 2-0 in the quarterfinals with victories at Son Moix (2-5) and at the Palau (5-1) with two goals from a Dyego whose contest will be key for the Catalans.