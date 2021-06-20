Barça will fight for everything next season but at a lower cost

06/20/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Barça will maintain the structure of its team that has shone this season with the titles of the Endesa League and the Copa del Rey, but for the next season, is planning moves to reduce the wage bill Y adapt it to the club’s situation, which is not exactly buoyant.

Therefore, the general manager, Juan Carlos Navarro, in direct contact with the coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, are trying to plan the squad for next season that already has three safe casualties.

The announced Artem Pustovyi will be joined by shortly those of the base Leo Westermann, and the departure of the young Argentine ‘pearl’, Leandro Bolmaro, which sets course for the NBA, although he did not want to confirm it after winning the league title.

But the truth is that the club’s guidelines is to reduce the salary bill and that happens by negotiating some contracts with players from the current squad and also offers to the low of possible incorporations for the next season.

Sertac Sanli, luxury operation

The only exception is the center Sertac Sanli, who would have reached an agreement with Barça for the next two seasons and with an important contract, although the Barcelona club has not confirmed the operation.

The pivot of 29 years and 2.12 is the option to replace Pau Gasol, who seems not to continue next season and Jasikevicius nHe needs a top-notch ‘5’ to go along with Brandon Davies in the inner game.

With the departure of Westermann and Bolmaro, Barça He needs a point guard and has set his sights on the American, Chris Jones, a much cheaper player than Kevin Pangos, which has finally made a commitment to CSKA. Lithuanian Jokubaitis is also on the Blaugrana agenda, but possibly have more suitors.

Jones would come free

Jones, 28, from Maccabi Tel Aviv, is free, and could adjust to what Jasikekevicius asks without leaving the Barcelona budget. The player, of only 1.88, would be the replacement for Calathes, providing different characteristics to the Blaugrana starter.

Although they will not be the only movements. After tying Higgins, managing to stretch his contract to three years, the club’s intention is to part with a high contract like Victor Claver’s., who has one year left on his contract.

Instead, Barça’s intention is to offer a new contract to the young Sergi Martínez, with figures much lower than what the Valencian charged. The renewal of the young Rubí, that it has entered the call-up of the Spanish national team, should be announced shortly.

Nor is it clear what will happen with players like Hanga, or Oriola, with a contract in force, but that could end up outside the club, but for the moment, the negotiation is in progress.

Another option is to recover Mario Hezonja, currently at Panathinaikos. Barça has its rights and it is an open option.

We will see the next movements of the squad, with the aim of maintaining the winning structure but with tweaks that allow the budget to be adjusted, but keeping an equally competitive team in the Endesa League and in the Euroleague.