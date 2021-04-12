Barça will face Xavi Pascual’s Zenit in the Euroleague quarterfinals

04/12/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

Barça already has a rival for the quarterfinals of the Euroleague. They will face Zenit St. Petersburg, who beat Panathinaikos in the game they had postponed (112-83) and won the final eighth place for the play-offs, to the detriment of Valencia Basket.

Zenit, which has former Blaugranas Xavi Pascual and base Kevin Pangos, is a team that has grown as the season has passed and will be a tough rival for the Blaugrana., that they can now start scouting the Russian team.

In their regular season duels, Barça lost as a visitor on the second day of the Euroleague (74-70), with 15 points from Kevin Pangos. At the Palau, the victory went to Barça, albeit in a tight way (85-81). A rival that will demand a lot from Barça, and that will have the advantage of the court, when they finish first in the regular season.

Jasikevicius highlights the rival

“It will be a very tough rival & rdquor ;, assured the Barça coach after meeting the rival in the quarterfinals. “It is a very experienced team, with a great bench with Xavi Pascual and players who have been playing the Euroleague for a long time & rdquor;Jasikevicius said.

“They have had a great year, very consistent despite some pandemic problems. They have earned the classification, playing a very tactical basketball, very intelligent, with many shooters. Stopping the line of three will be key, and stopping Pangos, in addition to overcoming his defenses of change.

“As in all play-off situations, you have to know how to suffer and be prepared,” he said.

They start the next day 21

Barça will open the quarterfinals at the Palau, with the first two meetings scheduled for April 21 and 23, starting at 9:00 p.m.

The third match, already on the Zenit de St Petersburg court, is scheduled for April 28, and if necessary the fourth, also on the Russian court, will be played on April 30. Both games will be played from 7:00 p.m.

If the fifth and final match is necessary, the quarterfinal series will return to the Palau Blaugrana on May 4, also at 9:00 p.m.