Barça will debut in the play-offs against Joventut on Tuesday, June 1

05/23/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius’s Barça will debut in the Endesa League play-offs next Tuesday, June 1, when it will be measured in the first match of the quarter-final series, before Joventut, at the Palau, at 10 pm.

A tie that will not allow the Barça team to take in too much air, since the day before they will have returned from playing the Final Four in Cologne, with the aim of achieving the third Euroleague in its history.

But there will be no time for celebrations, if you win it, nor for regrets if you don’t get it., because the mind and the body will have to focus on the fight for the title, which has already been completely defined.

Best of three games

All heats in the play-offs will be played to the best of three games (Whoever wins two games will take the series), in the format, 1-1-1.

Here you have the whole picture of the play-offs

QUARTER FINALSMonday 31 May

19:45 Valencia Basket Club – TD Systems Baskonia (D)

22:00 Real Madrid – Herbalife Gran Canaria (A)

Tuesday 1 June

19:45 Lenovo Tenerife – Hereda San Pablo Burgos (C)

22:00 Barça – Club Joventut Badalona (B)

Wednesday 2 June

19:45 TD Systems Baskonia – Valencia Basket Club (D)

22:00 Herbalife Gran Canaria – Real Madrid (A)

Thursday 3 June

19:45 Hereda San Pablo Burgos – Lenovo Tenerife (C)

22:00 Club Joventut Badalona – Barça (B)

Friday 4 June

19.45 Possible third match Valencia Basket Club – TD Systems Baskonia (D)

22.00 Possible third match Real Madrid – Herbalife Gran Canaria (A)

If series A is resolved in two games, the time for the third game of D would be at 22.00

Saturday 5 June

18:30 Possible third party Barça – Club Joventut Badalona (B)

20:45 Possible third match Lenovo Tenerife – Hereda San Pablo Burgos (C)

SEMIFINALSSunday June 6

18:30 First match winners A – D

Monday 7 June

21:15 First match winners B – C

Tuesday 8 June

21:15 Second game winners A – D

Wednesday 9 June

21:15 Second match winners B – C

Thursday 10 June

22:00 Possible third game winners A – D

Friday 11 June

22:00 Possible third game winners B – C

FINALSunday June 13

18:30 First match

Tuesday 15 June

22:00 Second game

All times indicated are peninsular.

Thursday 17 June

22:00 Possible third game