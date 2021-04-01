Barça will bid for Haaland, Dortmund refuse to sell him this summer

Meeting in Barcelona

Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, and the representative of the Norwegian star of Borussia Dortmund, Mino Raiola, arrived this Thursday at Barcelona airport to meet with the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, according to the sports newspaper Sport .

Both Raiola and Haaland’s father traveled to the Catalan capital to have a meeting with Joan Laporta, president of Barça, and Mateu Alemany, director of football of the Barça club, a meeting planned since Laporta returned to the presidency of the entity, he says Sport.



















































FC Barcelona has once again emphasized the interest in signing the player and has stated that it will enter the bid for Erling Haaland. Both Raiola and his father have been open to signing for the Barça team, says Sport, although everything will depend on the amount Borussia Dortmund asks for their 20-year-old jewel, the current ‘MVP’ of the Bundesliga and the fourth most footballer. valuable in the world.

Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Haaland this summer

After the news of the aforementioned meeting was known, the BVB sports director, Michael Zorc, has declared that the German team has no intention of selling the player this summer, at least that is how the Sky Germany channel interprets it. “Yesterday I spoke with Mino Raiola. We have made our intentions very clear, “said Zorc.

Michael Zorc – sporting director @BVB – just talked about @ErlingHaaland on Sky: “Yesterday I spoke to @MinoRaiola. We’ve made our intentions very clear. ” His intention: They do not want to sell this summer #TransferUpdate @Sky_Jesco pic.twitter.com/pdjgzJGZoF – Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) April 1, 2021

Erling Haaland has been the main beneficiary of the latest Transfermarkt updates and the upward trend in the Norwegian market value has helped him to rise to fourth place in the world ranking of the most sought-after players of the moment. Thus, the tall Nordic has risen five places in the Transfermarkt ranking.

The Borussia Dortmund forward enjoys the maximum value of his short professional career, € 110m, which allows him to equalize in fourth place overall with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.









































#FCB EXCLUSIVE SPORT: Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father, in Barcelona! https://t.co/rY6MLIPSgB – SPORT newspaper (@sport) April 1, 2021

