Barça wants to sentence Madrid to the first

06/14/2021

Barça has a historic opportunity tonight (22.00) to reign in the Endesa League six seasons later. The Catalans, after winning at the WiZink Center by a resounding 75-89, can sentencing at the Palau a title that has resisted since the 2013-14 season.

Too many years have passed since Barça won the last title and now the opportunity has come to the team of Saras Jasikevicius, to put the finishing touch to a season, which would have been honorary, with the Euroleague title that escaped in the final.

But before being able to celebrate this long-awaited League title, A difficult game awaits the Catalans at the Palau because they are aware that Madrid will come for all, and with the same desire to return the coin to Barça.

The best Blaugrana version

A duel where Barça must offer its best version, first in defense, his great specialty this season, but accompanied by an effective attack like the one he showed especially in the second half in Madrid, with a stellar Cory Higgins.

One of the keys will be to neutralize the white interior game as it half achieved in Madrid. Stopping Walter Tavares seems key and therefore the Barça defense You will have to find a way that does not receive balls comfortably since under the rim it is lethal.

The important work will therefore be for Davies and Gasol, who will have to work hard, in intimidation as in the position of the pivot so that he does not contribute offensively. Coupled with this, control of the rebound will be another of the assets to win.

Control the rebound, key

In the first match, The Catalans conceded up to 19 offensive rebounds that allowed Madrid to shoot up to 20 times more than Barça. Fortunately, they were not successful in the shot and it did not end up being decisive.

In attack, It is the golden opportunity for the star of Barça, Nikola Mirotic, who has not been very successful offensively, although he contributed in fight and rebounds as the most. Barça still need their points, although other players have taken a step forward, like Kyle Kuric or an Imperial Higgins, who excelled with 26 points.

Pau Gasol wants to close the season with an Endesa League title as he did 20 years ago with Barça before making the leap to the NBA. Sant Boi’s player cannot be more efficient in fewer minutes of play, so today he will be back in the limelight, with an important title at stake.

Barça does not want to extend this strenuous season any longer and achieve the Endesa League together with the Copa del Rey against Madrid, that it would be the best possible climax to Jasikevicius’ first year on the Barça bench.