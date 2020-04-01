It is now more and more likely that FC Barcelona will seek to get rid of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann once the 2020-2021 financial year has ended.

This season, far from being catastrophic for the FC Barcelona until the end of the competitions in mid-March, nevertheless helped to highlight the limits of the Catalan club. The workforce lacks bench depth, for example, which is obvious from injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembélé. And certain recruitment choices also give rise to debate, in the first place that of bringing in Antoine Griezmann last summer, against 120 M €.

All while trying afterwards to respond to the wish of Neymar to leave the Paris Saint Germain to return to the Camp Nou side. Will Barça repeat the same mistakes again in the future, targeting again and again offensive elements of international level by abandoning other lines that also need quality reinforcements?

Neymar at 150 M €, Griezmann at 100 M €

Maybe not … Because, according to Sky Sports, the trend is confirmed for Antoine Griezmann. Any champion of the world that he is, the Habs could well be pushed towards the exit as of next summer, after a season where he has, for the moment, never managed to express all his talent nor to find his place on the meadow, whether under the orders of Ernesto Valverde or Quique Setien. And since revenues have been cut by the coronavirus crisis, the possibility of an exchange seems increasingly desired internally in the Catalan ranks.

The management of FC Barcelona would very much like Grizi to finally go to play in his native country, and under the colors of the club of the capital. The idea would be to set up a trade, on the one hand the ex-Colchonero, evaluated at 100 M €, and on the other the Brazilian Neymar, estimated at 150 M €. The reigning Spanish champions would then only have to pay € 50 million to the Red and Blue to finalize the transaction. The only downside, and not the least, is that residents of the Parc des Princes, like the current n ° 17 in Barça, must be interested …

