Barça wants to recover the track factor in Palma

Jun 11, 2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

FC Barcelona does not want to lose an iota of the excellent vibrations experienced in the spectacular victory against Inter Movistar in the quarterfinals and morally reinforce itself with another victory against Palma Futsal in Son Moix (8.30 pm, GOAL), before 1,500 spectators, which allows them to recover the track factor in the first game of the League semi-finals, contested to the best of three.

The Catalans are launched towards the title with the one hundred percent assured ambition, despite the casualties due to injury to Sergio Lozano and Feixas, and due to suspension of Adolfo and Daniel, in addition to that of his coach, Andreu Plaza, who will be replaced in the next two games by his second, Miguel Andres.

“The team is competing in decisive moments like never before and Miguel Andrés and all the staff have my utmost confidence & rdquor ;, he stressed Square before warning about the tough rival that awaits them: “Palma is having a great season and for a long time he has been knocking on the door of the greats and making merits to conquer titles, but we have very high confidence and morale after the victory against Inter and now we have to take advantage of this inertia, overcome the losses and try win at Son Moix to regain the track factor& rdquor ;.

It also matches Esquerdinha with your technician due to the difficulty of Palma Futsal: “Barça always have winning squads and the team is plugged in: Palma is once again a rival of maximum difficulty and will demand the maximum from us, but we are prepared& rdquor ;.

The The second semifinal match will be next Wednesday, June 16, at 8 p.m., at the Palau Blaugrana. On the other hand, the only casualty due to injury to Palma Futsal, which has eliminated Zaragoza in the quarterfinals in three games, is the Brazilian’s Joao.