Barça, waiting for the best version of Mirotic

Barça begins to prepare as of this Wednesday its participation in the Final Four in Cologne, with many days of work ahead to prepare the entire staff and adjust Jasikevicius team play.

And it should also help some players who have not been at the best level in the last month, regain the confidence and the necessary form. to get to Cologne with the best options to get the Euroleague.

And one of the players who need to regain their stardom is precisely the Barça reference, the Montenegrin Nikola Mirotic, that for no apparent reason, has seen how their numbers have declined notably, and especially in the quarterfinal series against Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he was totally off.

Zenit handcuffed him

One of the reasons why Barça suffered so much against Xavi Pascual’s team was Nikola’s discomfort in the face of Zenit’s defensive network that never allowed him to launch comfortably, Nor does it hit with relatively easy baskets, which hardly fails.

The Barça needs to recover the confidence of the Montenegrin star, which started well, then saw his progression slowed down by covid-19 and later, a personal problem kept him from team dates.

And it is that Mirotic, in the 31 Euroleague games he has played, has been the team’s top scorer, with an average of 15.5 points and a PIR of 19.6. In the series against the Russian team, he barely scored an average of 8.6 points, with a 7.6 valuation, well below his average.

Lost reliability

If the Montenegrin stands out for something, it is for its reliability in shooting. Well, in the series against Zenit, it fell some improper percentages of its quality in the shots of two, cThey were 28.6% when their average was above 62%.

He has also lost aim and leadership in the Endesa League, where his numbers have fallen to an average of 12 points and a PIR of 12 in the last games when their Averages in league competition are well above: PIR 14.8 and 17.8.

Surely Jasikevicius will discuss with the player how he can reverse this negative situation, which made Barça qualify for the Final Four. In his absence, a ‘Giant’ Brandon Davies appeared, who became the ‘soul’ of the team.

Prepare the Final Four

Now, with the Final Four ahead, they will have two more opportunities to thoroughly prepare for the European event, without any incidence in the classification since the Barça has the second place assured. Against Betis, the Barça team has already shown its possibilities.

The duels against Baskonia and Gran Canaria have to be the final set-up before the big date in Cologne. And by then, Mirotic must regain his confidence and wisdom to lead Barça in what could be a competition for history if they win the title.