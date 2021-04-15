Barça vs Santboiana dispute the final of the Catalan Rugby Division of Honor

04/15/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

The highest category of Catalan women’s rugby he will meet his champion this weekend. The Sunday at 11am at the Foixarda stadium, the Barça Rugby and the combined Santboiana-Castelldefels They will compete for the title of the Catalan Division of Honor Quadis Autocentre.

The two teams arrive at the appointment undefeated, after winning the three games of the regular phase and overcoming the quarterfinals and semifinals, in which the Barça beat Poble Nou by 34 to 5 and the Santboiana defeated Gótics de Barcelona 29 to 14 after tracing an initial 0 to 14.

With youth as a flag, both teams want victory to reach the playoffs for promotion to the Division of Honor “B”.