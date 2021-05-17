Barça visits a Burela in full swing

05/17/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

FC Barcelona visits the Pescados Rubén Burela court this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. with the aim of starting a new winning streak that was interrupted on Saturday in Jaén (2-2).

It was a tough encounter that Andreu Plaza’s men had in their pocket and that they escaped two seconds from the end by some hands of the Brazilian Ximbinha that caused the ‘double-penalty’ that Carlitos transformed after Dídac deflected the two previous ones that he threw at him.

Thus, the azulgrana box no longer depends on itself to finish the regular phase of the competition first, although you should try to score as many points as possible to at least have a track advantage in the quarterfinals.

Barça is currently fifth with 56 points, five from Jimbee Cartagena, Palma Futsal, Levante UD (all of them with one more game) and ElPozo, who will receive this Saturday at the Palau. In addition, Movistar Inter is sixth on five points, but has played two fewer games.

Where there is no news is in the populated infirmary with the same four absences as in Jaén. The long-term casualties of captain Sergio Lozano and goalkeeper Miquel Feixas are joined once again by those of Ferrao and Adolfo, who could form to face ElPozo. Therefore, players like the young Bernat Povill could continue to have opportunities.

Fully engrossed in the fight first to escape direct rest and then to avoid promotion, Fish Rubén Burela has only lost three of the 14 games he has played in Vista Alegre. And in his last four home games he has two victories (3-1 against Levante and 5-3 against Betis) and two draws (2-2 against Córdoba Patimonio and 6-6 against ElPozo in a duel that he had won) .

Povill already knows what it is to score with the first team

| FCB

Plaza and Coelho speak

After his anger at the way his team gave up two points in Jaén, Andreu Plaza he was more understanding and extended the responsibility to the entire group and not just Ximninha.

“Not everything that happened in the end is because of the last playWe did not do a good second half and we have reviewed things, “explained the Barcelona coach about the crash last Saturday in Jaen.

“Anything can still happen, all teams exhaust their possibilities and each game is very difficult, starting with ours in Burela. There are still many direct confrontations between teams from the top and we have to win to finish as high as possible, “added the Girona-born.

André Coelho keeps taking steps forward

| FCB

Increasingly important in the team after spending several months almost unpublished, André Coelho also admitted disappointment that the team suffered with the tie on the horn of Jaén Paraíso Interior.

“We did not get the result we expected in Jaén, but that is already past and we can only look forward and think about the Burela. We expect a very strong rival who needs the points, but we also want to win to finish the regular league as well as possible and have an advantage on the court in the play-off, “reflected the Portuguese.

“I feel more and more important in the team. Now I have more minutes and I continue with the same desire to succeed as the first day and I think I am taking steps in the right direction to achieve it, “added the former Benfica player, signed last summer.