Barça visit Tenerife in the last test before the Final Four

05/21/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

With second place secured and with no options to improve or worsen it, Barça closes the regular phase this Saturday at 8:45 p.m. on the track of a Lenovo Tenerife who will be third no matter what happens in a sensational campaign under the command of Txus Vidorreta, former Valencia Basket.

In fact, the victory of San Pablo Burgos this Friday on the Estudiantes court leaves schoolboys in an extreme situation (They will go down if Bilbao Basket beats Joventut on Sunday) and they clarify three of the fourth play-off matches. ‘

Barça-Joventut

FC Barcelona will face La Penya in the penultimate league round in a Catalan duel, while Lenovo Tenerife will face the Burgos team and Valencia Basket will face TD Systems Baskonia while waiting to find out who will have the advantage of the court.

Sarunas Jasikevicius will take advantage of the match to finish making the last settings tactics ahead of the Cologne event and for players like Pau Gasol or Nikola Mirotic who offered his best performance in recent times against Baskonia to get as full as possible.

Barça prepared the Final Four against Baskonia

And is that Barça’s objective must be to try to get the most out of the appointment as happened with Wednesday’s victory against TD Systems Baskonia in a match in which Argentine Leandro Bolmaro shone with his own light.

In front, the insular team directed by Txus Vidorreta has the ex-Azulgrana Marcelinho Huertas, who at 38 is doing a season to frame. Other references of the team are the “giant” Giorgi Shermadini, the American Tyler Cavanaugh and another “former” like Emir Sulejmanovic.

Claver, optimistic

One of the players that is growing the most in recent dates after his long absence due to injury is Victor Claver. “We are all with our heads on the Final Four, but we face a game against a great team that has to serve us. As we did against Baskonia, try to take advantage of the game to arrive as best as possible next week & rdquor ;, said the Valencian player.

“We are all confident, in good shape and also knowing that we can meet Tenerife (in a hypothetical semi-finals). So that, that it serves us and that it is not just another game, but a good meeting at a collective level, “added the Barça power forward.

Víctor Claver, this week against Baskonia

“Now, then, trying to have a high degree of concentration, that everyone is involved and that there are no injuries, because when you are relaxed it is easier to injure yourself. That it helps us to get the best possible and go to Colonia all prepared, “Claver insisted.

Facing the duel this Saturday, the Spanish international (gold in the World Cup past) highlighted the excellent season of the Tenerife team with intense basketball and great individual quality in many of its players.

“Not only in the last games, but they have had an incredible season, they have players in great shape and they are a dangerous team. They have shown it in the last few games by winning by a big difference. We already know them and we know they aspire to be up there and to go far in the play-off, ” the azulgrana, an expert in defensive tasks and a master of the so-called intangibles.