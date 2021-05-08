Barça visit Betis with their mind in Cologne

05/08/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Barça visit Real Betis this Sunday (12.30pm) with everything decided in the Endesa League after securing their second place, so Saras Jasikevicius He will use the duel to continue dosing his players thinking about the Final Four on May 28.

For this reason, the Barça coach will continue giving air to his players most loaded with minutes, and opportunities to those who have played the least, because he wants everyone to arrive in the best possible condition at the Final Four in Cologne.

Another opportunity for players like Pau Gasol to continue growing, and especially the 40-year-old center who is going up the line in the last few meetings. Before the Obradoiro Mombús He contributed 12 points in 14 minutes and I’m sure the coach will continue to give him minutes, with Brandon Davies reserved for greater heights.

Barça, of course favorite

Betis comes to the duel with the tranquility of their homework, so the great motivation of Joan Plaza’s team is to finish the season on a high note and a victory against Barça, without a doubt it would be.

The Catalans clearly dominate the duels against Betis, with a balance of 55 victories for only 13 defeats.

Bolmaro: “We have to keep up & rdquor;

The Argentine base Leandro Bolmaro, assured that they are not going to take the visit to Betis this Sunday relaxed. “It’s going to be an important game for us to keep the pace and confidence,” he said.

“We have to continue playing well and not lose the dynamics that we continue to have in recent days, with energy, and play a good game, especially & rdquor;Bolmaro commented.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, they are playing with confidence in a more aggressive way, but we must make our party & rdquor ;, he assured.

Regarding your good time, He said that “I am happy to be able to help the team in whatever way and give my best & rdquor ;, he concluded.