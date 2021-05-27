Barça transfers: ‘low cost’ poker

05/27/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Since he has returned to the presidency, Joan Laporta has been able to verify that the economic situation of the club is even worse than what he perceived from outside. Pending the closing of the external audit, the information it handles exceeds even the worst expectations. A context that is complicating decision-making and conditions any investment.

The most immediate consequence is the profile of the signings for the next season. Some of the most striking names -Halaand and Neymar- have become science fiction after verifying that there is no money and that what can be raised, such as the 500 million from Goldman Sachs, will go mainly to cover expenses and outstanding debts. Hence, an exercise in pragmatism is imposed when signing. In other words: ‘low cost’ transfers or exchanges.

Market opportunities have been sought, players of proven level who finish their contract. And the club has two closed incorporations, Eric Garcia and Kun Agüero, and two very advanced: Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.

The case that generates the most consensus is that of Eric Garcia. The 20-year-old Manchester City center-back is a club signing. A structural incorporation because it is considered that it can be a basic piece in both equipment and costumes. A player who in his training stage at La Masia was always captain of his teams. A center-back who knows the style and who already knows what it is to play at the highest level in the Premier and the Champions League.

This season his refusal to renew has meant that he hardly participated with City. But, despite this, he aims to start with the selection in the Eurocup after Ramos fell from the call. A colleague of hers, the Kun Aguero (32 years old) also has an agreement with Barcelona. The case of the Argentine is different. His signing is due to two issues. The first, facilitate Messi’s renewal. The second is to improve Braithwaite’s supporting role this season.

The Argentine has halved the salary he had at City to play alongside Leo.

Cases of Wijnaldum (30 years) and Depay (27) are very advanced and are two express requests of Koeman. The two end their contract and it could even be the case that they arrived without the Dutchman on the bench. From the sports management it is considered that, at zero cost, they are two interesting players to incorporate and would improve the level of the squad.