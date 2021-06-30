Barça transfers attacker Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique de Marseille

Canterano culé

FC Barcelona announced on Tuesday the transfer of American striker Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique de Marseille, in an operation in which the Barça entity reserves a percentage on the future sale of the player.

Konrad, who is now 19 years old, arrived in Barcelona at 10, when his father was transferred to the Haitian consulate in the Catalan capital, and made his debut for Barça’s Infantil B in the 2013-14 season.

This season, he has played 21 games for Barça B, with which he has scored six goals and given four assists. And he has also made his debut with the first team, participating against Dinamo Kiev and Ferencvaros in the Champions League and Cornellà in the King’s Cup.

Konrad de la Fuente has been international with the United States in all the lower categories since the age of 14 and has already played a game with the senior team.

Homepage