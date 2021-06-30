Barça transfers attacker Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique de Marseille

Canterano culé
FC Barcelona announced on Tuesday the transfer of American striker Konrad de la Fuente to Olympique de Marseille, in an operation in which the Barça entity reserves a percentage on the future sale of the player.
Konrad, who is now 19 years old, arrived in Barcelona at 10, when his father was transferred to the Haitian consulate in the Catalan capital, and made his debut for Barça’s Infantil B in the 2013-14 season.
This season, he has played 21 games for Barça B, with which he has scored six goals and given four assists. And he has also made his debut with the first team, participating against Dinamo Kiev and Ferencvaros in the Champions League and Cornellà in the King’s Cup.
De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga
34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)
& copy imago images
Data as of June 10, 2021
33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M
& copy TM / imago images
32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)
& copy imago images
31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)
& copy imago images
30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M
& copy imago images
29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)
& copy imago images
28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M
& copy imago images
27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M
& copy imago images
26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)
& copy imago images
25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)
& copy imago images
24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)
& copy imago images
23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)
& copy imago images
22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M
& copy imago images
21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)
& copy imago images
20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M
& copy imago images
19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M
& copy imago images
18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M
& copy imago images
17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M
& copy imago images
16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
& copy imago images
15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)
& copy imago images
14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)
& copy TM / imago images
13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
& copy imago images
12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M
& copy Imago / TM
11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)
& copy imago images
10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)
& copy imago images
9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M
& copy imago images
8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)
& copy imago images
7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M
& copy imago images
6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M
& copy imago images
5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M
& copy TM / imago images
4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M
& copy imago images
3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)
& copy Imago / TM
2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M
& copy imago images
1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)
& copy Imago / TM
Konrad de la Fuente has been international with the United States in all the lower categories since the age of 14 and has already played a game with the senior team.
Homepage