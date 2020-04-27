The coming summer promises to be complicated for all clubs, including FC Barcelona. The Catalan club is therefore preparing the transfer of some of its financial assets which constitute the players. Footballers whose leaders know that they will have little playing time next season will be sold first. This would be the case of Jean-Clair Todibo (20 years old), according to the Catalan daily Sport, this Monday. On loan to Schalke 04 this year, the French central defender, who arrived in Catalonia just over a year ago, could fly to England and the Premier League.

Other English teams in the race?

According to Sport reports, FC Barcelona is already negotiating a transfer with the Everton club. The Toffees would offer 20 million euros plus bonuses for Jean-Clair Todibo, under contract with Barça until June 30, 2023. Author of a good month and a half in Gelsenkirchen, the French could have continued the adventure in Germany , especially as a purchase option set at 25 million euros accompanied his loan, but Schalke encountered very large cash flow problems. And like other German clubs, he fights every day to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Barça was reportedly informed of its German counterpart’s inability to settle this amount about a month ago, said Sport. Negotiations have since progressed with Everton, so a decision could be made in the coming days. The player would have given the green light to a start although his primary intention was to stay to earn his place in the starting lineup of Barça, understands Sport. In the meantime, the three-color defender will be courted by other Premier League clubs, some of which may soon appear.