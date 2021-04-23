Barça, to take a new step on their way to the League

04/23/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

SPORT.ES

Barça faces a new appointment with the OK Liga with a lot at stake. The Catalans receive Taradell (7.30pm, Barça TV and OK Liga TV), eleventh place with 26 points, with the clear objective of adding the three points to ensure a new step in the objective of being champions of the OK League.

“Compete very well & rdquor ;, commented Edu Castro on a rival that surpassed the Liceo. “If we have an advantage (over the Liceo), among other things, it is because of their victory & rdquor;, remembers the Barça coach

For Castro, the League is “the most important title of the season & rdquor ;, hence he considers that they have four finals left that will have to be faced with joy and confidence.

Matías Pascual: “El Taradell has achieved good results”

Matias Pascual, speaking to Barça TV, also stressed that “we cannot relax against any rival.” “We have four finals to finish the OK League and we cannot give away a minute.” “El Taradell have achieved good results in important matches.” According to the Argentine, the team “knows that we cannot fail and that makes us face the matches with the utmost seriousness and knowing that we have to play our game.” “It always helps us to play together with our public”, concludes.