Barça, to remake itself on the track of a rising Gran Canaria

04/14/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

The unexpected defeat, the bad image that the team offered during many phases of the match and the critical statements by Sarunas Jasikevicius at the conclusion of the classic last Sunday they have broken the haven of tranquility that the team lived after finishing first for the first time in the regular phase of the Euroleague.

In any case, the Lithuanian coach had already been warning for a few weeks that the team is not performing at the level of play and intensity it offered to win the King’s Cup and this Wednesday he will have a perfect opportunity to recover the good feelings with a victory on the difficult track of Herbalife Gran Canaria starting at 9:15 p.m..

Almost no options to snatch the first place from a very firm Real Madrid, Barça needs to return to the path of victory to finish securing second place after the Lenovo Tenerife KO this Tuesday against the whites and prepare for next week’s double duel at the Palau against Zenit in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague (Wednesday and Friday).

Will also be other opportunity for Pau Gasol to continue picking up the pace after his remarkable debut against Bayern and the pitcher of cold water in the classic, where he was not well in the first quarter and he did not play again.

“Against Madrid we did not play very well, especially in the first half. Now we are facing a very dangerous opponent who is doing a great second round and scoring a lot of triples. We will need to play as a team and be very tough on defense. It is a very special island for me, I was almost three years there & rdquor ;, he has commented Kyle kuric, now blaugrana and ex of the ‘Granca’.

Fisac ​​and fidelity

Despite the recent elimination in the quarterfinals of the European Championship at the hands of Monaco, Herbalife Gran Canaria is starring in a spectacular climb in the League and has gone from occupying positions of rest in the first weeks to opt with many options for the ‘play-offs’.

Fisac, with Herbalife Gran Canaria at the Palau

| EFE

“The most important thing for us is not to lose the credentials of who we are and how we have to work or lose the idea and philosophy of what we should be in that offensive field: very disciplined and respectful & rdquor ;, explained Porfirio Fisac, coach of ‘Granca’.

The former base and former coach of Casademont Zaragoza stressed that Pau Gasol “is an emblem of our basketball and the man we should be most proud to face. “