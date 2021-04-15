Barça, to redeem themselves from the European KO in Igualada

04/15/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

Barça is obliged to change the chip, to shed the disappointment not qualify for the Final Four of the European League and focus on the objectives of the OK Liga and the Copa del Rey that will be played in Riazor between June 10 and 13.

These are now the focuses on which Barça must allocate all its energy and forget about the European KO, however painful it may have been after the overwhelming 6-2 defeat against Benfica.

The Barça team is the leader of the OK Liga and tonight they visit the Igualada Rigat court with the clear objective of staying ahead of the classification with the maximum possible margin to avoid last minute surprises. Igualada is having an irregular season, but it is always an uncomfortable team and more on its track. He is eleventh in the standings and comes from drawing at the Taradell track, but this should not become overconfidence.

Edu Castro, convinced that they will recover their tone

Edu castro, Barça coach, warned that the team will react despite the KO in the European League: “We have the responsibility, and I’m sure we will, to get up to be the team we are again & rdquor ;.

The time has come to prove it and Barça must continue with the line that was drawn And despite the fact that things have not gone well in Europe, the League and the Cup cannot escape.