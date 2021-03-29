Barça, to get up already for the ‘double’

The sonora defeat in the final of the Spanish Cup against Movistar Inter (6-1) Last Sunday he was a cold water jug ​​in a Barca team that has gone 16 league games without losing and that had completed a good match in the quarterfinals against ElPozo and a notable one in the semifinals against Levante.

Nevertheless, the great virtues of Inter are not very in line with the vital signs of this Barça, which suffers when the fast players of the Madrid team impose their rhythm as happened from the halfway point of the first half after Ximbinha’s 0-1.

The lamentations of Plaza

“It hurts me above all for the players. We haven’t had the day and they did. The worst thing is that there is no time to recover, because we have a game on Wednesday (against Córdoba Patrimonio) and on Sunday (the derby against Industrias) ”, explained Andreu Plaza after the final, who openly recognized the superiority of the rival.

It is a correct reading, since there is no use lamenting, although it will be necessary to analyze what happened remembering the elimination in the quarterfinals of the last League against a rival with a similar style of play such as Levante.

The next big challenge for Barça will be the Final to Eight of the Champions League that will be played in Zagreb from April 28 to May 3 and in which he will make his quarter-final debut against Slovenian Dobovec, a sober but affordable opponent.

Before, the team dand Andreu Plaza will have to face four league matches (the two referred plus the visit to Levante and O Parrulo) with the aim of continuing to climb positions in the league at least to have a track advantage in the quarterfinals and prepare the defense of the European title.

Revenge in the Super Cup

In addition, and in the absence of official confirmation, this month the Barça team will have a golden opportunity to avenge the defeat in the Spanish Cup with the dispute of the Spanish Super Cup against Movistar Inter. Captain Sergio Lozano absent due to injury Until next season, the team should recover in the next few days the Russo-Brazilian Leandro Esquerdinha after his positive for Covid-19.