Barça, to focus on the league as the only consolation

05/04/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

At the break of the final everything seemed orchestrated last Monday in the Croatian town of Zadar so that FC Barcelona would have celebrated its fourth Champions League and the second in just over six months.

The team led by Andreu Plaza had marveled at Sporting de Portugal in the first half. With absolute mastery of all aspects of the game, the goals from Marcenio at 51 seconds and Ximbinha at 17 ‘, a shot at the wood by André Coelho and two by Esquerdinha, nothing invited us to think of a change of decoration as the one that occurred.

However, Barça got smaller as the second half passed and he conceded four avoidable goals. From 2-0 with a new kick from Adolfo in the 24th minute that was repelled between goalkeeper Guitta and the post, in 10 minutes he went to 2-4 with four goals from homegrown players ‘Leoes’ that made the final practically impossible.

The famous small details, the drop in intensity, too many lost divided balls and the occasional individual error resulted in a painful defeat that will bring consequences.

Go for the League

The first will be sports, since Barça is obliged to play the league final if they want to play the next Champions League by losing the direct ticket awarded by UEFA to the champion at the hands of Sporting.

In addition, the tournament of regularity is already presented as only possible antidote to virus from a blank season after winning the Spanish Cup last year, the Champions League in a Final Four played at the Palau and the King’s Cup (the last two tournaments embedded in the current course by Covid).

Esquerdinha and Ferrao meet after losing the final

| LONG PACO (FCB)

This season the Blaugrana have lost the final of the Spanish Cup (6-1 against Inter), the Super Cup (6-4 also against Madrid) and the Champions League final (3-4 against Sporting), in addition to falling in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Industrias Santa Coloma (3-1).

And in the absence of six regular league games Barça is fifth with 52 points, with Inter at two and with two pending matches. In other words, even having a track advantage in the quarterfinals seems very difficult.

On Sunday, Betis

The Barça has ruminated this Tuesday already in Barcelona his KO in the Champions League final And he will return to training this Thursday at 11.00 am at the Ciutat Esportiva to prepare for the match against Real Betis corresponding to the 31st match that will be played on Sunday at 12.00 at the Palau.

Aicardo and Emilio Buendía, in the Copa del Rey face to face

| FCB

With the losses of goalkeeper Miquel Feixas (he must return at the end of the month) and captain Sergio Lozano (he will not play again this season in one of the great handicaps of the team due to the lack of character and leadership), to the Andreu Plaza team he has no choice but to raise his head and fight to regain the league scepter.