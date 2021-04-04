Barça, to Burgos for the 16th victory in a row in the Endesa League

04/03/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

While Real Madrid, Valencia Basket and TD Systems Baskonia will play for the quarterfinals of the Euroleague on the last day, FC Barcelona is already waiting for the eighth classified after definitively equipping the first place with his victory on the Fenerbahçe court (73-82).

Without time to savor this European success and without going through Barcelona since he left on Monday for Tel Aviv, The Barça team visits this Sunday at 6.30 pm the track a San Pablo Burgos that continues to amaze despite being one of the teams most affected by the coronavirus.

With four victories in the last five days, the team led by Catalan Joan Peñarroya remains firm in its fight to play the play-offs for the second consecutive season (he occupies the fifth position with 17 victories and is five ahead of the ninth place).

What’s more, the defense of the Champions League title is on the right track for the Burgos (They are already in the quarterfinals) and they are the current champions of the Intercontinental Cup thanks to their victory in Argentina against Quimsa by 73-82 last February.

When it comes to citing your references from Hereda San Pablo Burgos, It is time to quote the Cuban pivot Jasiel Rivero (he is still in clear ascension), the outside ‘killers’ Thad McFadden and Vítor Benite or the ex-blue grains Alex Renfroe (recovered from his injury) and Víctor Rabaseda.

Kyle Kuric emerges before the defense of Fenerbahçe

New Barça challenge

Although they will still have to host Bayern on Friday with their homework done, those of Jasikevicius are still determined to attack a first league position that Real Madrid maintains that he has only lost one game … precisely the WiZink Center classic (82-87).

Nine days before the conclusion of the regular league, Barça has two victories over Pablo Laso’s, but next April 11 a new classic will be played at the Palau and the difference could be just one with the ‘basket-average’ for the Barcelona team with the possible debut of Pau Gasol as attractive if he does not do it on Friday against Bayern.

Peñarroya was disqualified in the Palau match

By the way, that the rival of this Sunday he was about to give him a dislike at the Palau (89-86) in a duel with a great final controversy and the consequent anger of a Peñarroya who was disqualified when he understood that his team had been seriously harmed. And … perhaps rightly so.

Smits, motivated

Expert in making the most of each of the opportunities offered by the Lithuanian coach, Rolands Smits drew attention about the difficulty of the stake this Sunday with the fight for the first league place as the final goal.

Rolands Smits always adds to the team

“It will be a very tough game, because Burgos is a dangerous and very physical team. He has a great team and very good shooters like McFadden and Benite, but we will prepare to go and win the game. I am very happy with the work that the whole team is doing & rdquor ;, commented the Latvian power forward.