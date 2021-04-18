Barça takes it out of the Super Cup with a set against the leader

04/18/2021 at 6:48 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has taken a bath of self-esteem this Sunday in front of more than 1,000 spectators with a victory against the leader Levante by 6-3 that allows them to be fifth, a single point behind Movistar Inter (fourth).

FCB

LEV

FC BARCELONA, 6

(4 + 2): Óscar de la Faya (p.), Aicardo, Dyego, Marcenio (1), Ferrao (1) -starting five-, Daniel (1), Matheus, Ximbinha (1), Adolfo, André Coelho ( 2) and Esquerdinha.

LIFT UD, 3

(2 + 1): Fede (p.), Marc Tolrà, Roger Serrano (1), Mario Rivillos, Esteban -starting five-, Maxi Rescia, Jorge Santos, Gallo, Pedro Toro (2) and Rubi Lemos.

REFEREES

Felipe Madorrán (Basque) and Urdanoz Apezteguia (Navarrese). They showed yellow cards to visitors Maxi Rescia (12:37), Pedro Toro (19:23), Rubi Lemos (30:38), Esteban (30:58) and Jorge Santos (34:38).

GOALS

1-0, Ximbinha (5:28); 2-0, Ferrao (9_07); 3-0, Daniel (12:12); 3-1, Pedro Toro (13:24), 4-1, André Coelho (13:36), 4-2, Pedro Toro (13:56); 4-3, Roger Serrano (29:57); 5-3, Marcenio (38:44); 6-3, André Coelho (39:34).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 27th day of the Spanish men’s futsal First Division league played before 810 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona). It is the first game of the season to be played with the public at the Palau.

The azulgrana team arrived ‘touched’ after losing the Super Cup against Inter in a spectacular match and eager to regain good feelings for the imminent Final Eight of the Champions League.

For their part, those of Diego Ríos continue to complete a sensational campaign and leaders were presented with the assurance that they would maintain that position even in the event of defeat.

In the midst of a sensational atmosphere that has not been experienced in the Palau for more than a year before more than 1,000 spectators, Ferrao was the protagonist of the first minutes with a kick next to the post and a cross in defense to avoid Pedro Toro’s goal.

From there, Barça exhibited ‘hit’ on three occasions while the granota crashed into the wood. Thus, Ximbinha pulled a great goal out of his sleeve in the 6th minute with a dribble stepping on the ball from behind and immediately afterwards the ex-Azulgrana Marc Tolrà finished off the post.

Ferrao made it 2-0 in the 9th minute by finishing off a great cross from Adolfo on the counter and two minutes later it was Mario Rivillos placeholder image the one who crashed a missile on the crossbar in a strategy action.

Adolfo gave two assists in the first half

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

From there, the madness with two goals for each team in less than two minutes. Daniel scored 3-0 on a pass from Dyego in 12, Pedro Toro cut the gap in 13 ‘, Adolfo attended to the Portuguese André Coelho at 4-1 and again Toro made it 4-2 in a typical pivot action.

The young Oscar de la Faya made a remarkable first half, although perhaps he could have done something more in the second Levantine goal. Before the intermission, two occasions for Ferrao and Rubi Lemos.

That calm that happened to madness between 12 ‘and 13’ lasted in the first five minutes of the second act until Rubi Lemos shot near the post at 26 ‘.

Roger Serrano puts pressure on Daniel in defense

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Little by little, Levante was advancing the pressure line while Barça was satisfied with the minutes passing and, after a good cross by Marcenio against Rivillos, came 4-3 at 30 ‘in a’ made in Masia ‘game that transformed with suspense Roger Serrano to pass from Esteban.

And the tie could come in a Rubi’s throw that touched Adolfo and went to the post. In the other goal, sensational against between Colomense and Aicardo who failed to complete the MVP of the 2019-20 season.

Diego Ríos tried with an attack of five, but his team ran into a masterful De la Faya and an omnipresent Aicardo. In the end the same thing happened as in the first round, as Barça stole two balls and completed the set with the second goal of the afternoon from a notable Coelho and with the definitive 6-3 of Marcenio.