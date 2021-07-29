Barça sign Laprovittola for the next two seasons and hit Real Madrid back

Laprovittola, 31, who has an Italian passport, arrives at Palau Blaugrana, with the letter of freedom, from Real Madrid, where he has played the last two seasons.

The Morón point guard, who is playing the Tokyo Olympic Games with his country, has extensive experience in the Endesa League, where he has played 153 games and was designated MVP of the 2018-2019 season with Joventut de Badalona.

With Real Madrid, this last season he averaged 9.5 points and 4 assists in domestic competition. As for the Euroleague, he has averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 assists in 17 minutes played by matches.

