Notice to interested clubs…

Ivan Rakitic may no longer be on the staff of FC Barcelona next season. According to The Evening Standard, the Catalan club is ready to listen to the offers and has already set the price for its experienced midfielder.

The blaugranas leaders would like to recover 20 million euros in the possible future sale of the Croatian international (32 years old), under contract until 2021. Sevilla FC, where it played from 2011 to 2014, and the Atlético Madrid would be on the lookout.